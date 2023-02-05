ASUS is offering cash for old GPUs when you buy a new RTX 4080 or RTX 4070 Ti

For those that live in the UK, ASUS is offering a GPU trade-in deal where you get cash-back for upgrading to a new RTX 4080 or RTX 4070 Ti.

ASUS is rolling out a GPU trade-in program in the UK where you can hand in your old NVIDIA or AMD graphics card for a discount towards a brand-new GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or RTX 4080 GPU. The promotion is live now, will end on March 17, 2023, and isn't something we've seen before. At least, I haven't.

Typically, second-hand GPUs are on-sold to friends of a friend or a workmate. Or put up on Facebook Marketplace or another auction platform. And with that, even though the amounts and cash-back offered by ASUS might not be up there with second-hand pricing, it covers pretty much every major GPU release for the past several years - and is an excellent little all-around promotion. So yeah, we'd love this to make its way to the US or Australia.

ASUS has listed the participating retailers where the cash-back offer is available for the following GPUs.

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 16GB (ROG-STRIX-RTX4080-16G-GAMING)

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X White OC (ROG-STRIX-RTX4080-O16G-WHITE)

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB GDDR6X OC Edition (ROG-STRIX-RTX4070TI-O12G-GAMING)

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X OC Edition (ROG-STRIX-RTX4080-O16G-GAMING)

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB (TUF-RTX4070TI-O12G-GAMING)

ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 TUF Gaming OC 16GB (TUF-RTX4080-O16G-GAMING)

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 16GB White Edition (ROG-STRIX-RTX4080-16G-WHITE)

ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB (ROG-STRIX-RTX4070TI-12G-GAMING)

And here's the breakdown of the cash-back offer, starting at £90 for a GeForce GTX 1060 or GTX 1070, going up to £230 for an RTX 3060 Ti, and £280 for an RTX 2080 Super. On the AMD side, ASUS offers £120 for a Radeon RX 5700 XT and £200 for the Radeon RX 6650 XT.

NVIDIA GPUs

GTX 1060 (£90), GTX 1070 (£90), GTX 1070 TI (£100), GTX 1080 (£100), GTX 1080 TI (£130), GTX 1650 (£55), GTX 1650 Super (£65), GTX 1660 (£80), GTX 1660 Super (£100), GTX 1660 TI (£120), RTX 2060 (£150), RTX 2060 Super (£180), RTX 2070 (£200), RTX 2070 Super (£230), RTX 2080 (£265), RTX 2080 Super (£280), RTX 2080 TI (£300), RTX 3050 (£180), RTX 3060 (£200), RTX 3060 TI (£230)

AMD GPUs

Radeon VII (£200), RX 5500 (£50), RX 5500 XT (£60), RX 5600 (£75), RX 5600 XT (£100), RX 5700 (£120), RX 5700 XT (£150), RX 6400 (£85), RX 6500 XT (£110), RX 6600 (£150), RX 6600 XT (£170), RX 6650 XT (£200), RX Vega 56 (£125), RX Vega 64 (£150)

Trading something old for new isn't something we see in the tech space because, traditionally, older tech becomes obsolete versus something you could hold onto for several years. This is an exciting move on behalf of ASUS in the UK, and we'd love to see more of it in the future because not everyone goes the route of selling their older hardware before taking the plunge into something new.