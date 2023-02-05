All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
GIVEAWAY: Netac Shadow Series RGB DDR5-4800 (16GB x 2) dual-channel memory kits

Rumored GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with AD106 GPU benchmarked, on par with RTX 3070 Ti

We're almost at the point where NVIDIA and AMD are set to debut their mainstream next-gen GPU offerings, here's potential benchmarks for the RTX 4060.

Rumored GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with AD106 GPU benchmarked, on par with RTX 3070 Ti
Published
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

NVIDIA's AD106 chip from its new Ada Lovelace GPU range is rumored to power the GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, which has yet to be formally revealed. According to a new listing and 3DMark benchmark results (via Chiphell), the AD106 GPU from NVIDIA boasts 4608 CUDA Cores, a 2535 MHz boost clock, a 128-bit memory bus, and a power rating of only 180W.

Rumored GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with AD106 GPU benchmarked, on par with RTX 3070 Ti 02
Open Gallery 4

3DMark results for a new NVIDIA GeForce RTX AD106 GPU (Source: Harukaze5719)

The benchmark results compare the chip to GA104 (the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti) and TU104 (the older GeForce RTX 20 Series). And based on the results, it looks either faster or slower than the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, depending on the test. DirectX 12 and raytracing look to be the clear winner. Still, the big takeaway is that the generational jump means that the level of performance for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060's AD106 will be RTX 3070 Ti at around 27% less power.

Harukaze5719 on Twitter has posted the results in a handy chart you can see here, where apparent wins in 1080p and 1440p tests like FireStrike and TimeSpy showcase that NVIDIA will be positioning AD106 GPU products as mainstream. As x060 class GPUs from NVIDIA are always the most popular, it will be interesting to see what price point the RTX 4060 eventually hits.

With both NVIDIA and AMD set to launch their new mainstream cards this year and Intel aggressively pricing its Arc line-up, we could be in for an exciting battle for the affordable 1080p gaming crown. No doubt NVIDIA will also leverage tech like DLSS and the new DLSS 3 Frame Generation to sell the RTX 4060 and AD106, with the benchmarks seen here only covering rasterized results.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti OC V2 Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$649.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/5/2023 at 8:27 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, wccftech.com, twitter.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.