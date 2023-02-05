All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: Netac Shadow Series RGB DDR5-4800 (16GB x 2) dual-channel memory kits

AMD confirms driver update for RDNA 2 and older Radeon GPUs is coming soon

It's been over two months since AMD has released a driver update for GPUs that aren't the Radeon RX 7900 XT or 7900 XTX, but that's set to change.

Published
1 minute & 24 seconds read time

As per our report last week, it has been over two months since AMD released a driver update covering RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 GPUs and older. The past four driver updates have been exclusive to the new RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPUs, which launched in December 2022. Even though it makes sense for AMD to focus on the new product launch and fix any issues that might have been discovered in the following weeks, it's still strange.

AMD confirms driver update for RDNA 2 and older Radeon GPUs is coming soon 03
Open Gallery 3

Namely, because day-one drivers are critical for new game releases, ensuring performance and compatibility is where it needs to be. On this front, high-profile PC games like Forspoken (an AMD-sponsored title) and the impressive Dead Space remake have launched without non-RDNA 3 Radeon driver support.

Naturally, the community has been wondering what's happening - especially when unified drivers are supposed to be the norm. On the NVIDIA front, even with the arrival of the GeForce RTX 40 Series, the current 528.24 WHQL GeForce Game Ready Driver still supports GeForce GTX 10 Series GPUs.

The good news is that a driver update for older Radeon cards is coming within the next two weeks, as per Frank Azor, Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions and Marketing at AMD. Taking to Twitter, Frank writes.

"We're working on new AMD Radeon drivers for 6000 series and prior gen cards. Aiming to release them within the next two weeks. Will provide another update if we run into any delays and as we get closer to posting them. Thank you for your patience."

In the case of the driver update being a unified solution for all Radeon GPUs, it doesn't sound like it. At least, not yet. Frank responded, "We remain committed to our unified driver strategy and are working to get there again ASAP."

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

