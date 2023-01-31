All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

DualSense Edge controller battery is 33% smaller than the $70 PS5 DualSense

Sony's new DualSense Edge PlayStation 5 controller sells for a whopping $199 and includes a smaller battery that should offer decreased wireless lifespan.

DualSense Edge controller battery is 33% smaller than the $70 PS5 DualSense
Published
1 minute & 22 seconds read time

Sony's new $199 DualSense Edge PS5 controller offers many upgrades over the stock PS5 DualSense, but battery size is not one of them.

DualSense Edge controller battery is 33% smaller than the $70 PS5 DualSense 3
Open Gallery 4

Sony is currently selling a vastly upgraded PlayStation 5 controller called the DualSense Edge. Almost everything is better on the new DualSense Edge, which features new back paddles, swappable analog sticks, custom button combos, and a more advanced adaptive trigger setup. There's just one thing that has consumers worried: Battery life.

For $199, which is half the price of a disc-less PlayStation 5 console, you'd expect everything on the DualSense Edge to be better than the base $70 DualSense controller. According to multiple teardowns, the Edge's battery has a capacity of 1050mAh, which is 33% smaller than the 1560mAh battery found in the basic DualSense.

This size reduction may not dramatically affect battery life. One specific test conducted by YouTuber SimplyPops managed to get nearly 7.5 hours of battery life from one full DualSense Edge charge cycle.

How long a DualSense's battery lasts depends completely on the game. For example, playing games like Call of Duty that were built to fully utilize the DualSense's extra adaptive triggers and haptic feedback will drain the battery faster than a game that doesn't use much of the technology. Other things like brighter LEDs and microphone use can also drain the battery more quickly.

DualSense Edge controller battery is 33% smaller than the $70 PS5 DualSense 1DualSense Edge controller battery is 33% smaller than the $70 PS5 DualSense 2

Although the battery is smaller in size, there's a wide range of variables to track and consider so we don't have a way to adequately test the controller's battery life for all games. Instead the tests may have to be conducted on a handful of games and then averaged out.

Buy at Amazon

Saints Row 2022 - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.99
$39.99$58.25$52.79
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/31/2023 at 2:27 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, twitter.com, youtube.com, youtube.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

© 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.