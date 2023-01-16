All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Love King's Field? Then you need check out this indie game

If you loved old-school RPGs like King's Field I & II on the original PlayStation, then you need to check out this pixellated indie game over on Steam.

Love King's Field? Then you need check out this indie game
If you grew up in the 90s then you're probably asking one question: How do I play PS1-style games in the modern age? There's emulators and subscriptions...and then there's Dread Delusion.

While AAA games are raking in billions of dollars, there's lots of little indie gems that fall through the cracks. A lot of the time it's the indie games that carry players through large years-long lapses between big gale launches, and for this reason they've become more and more special to gamers who probably wouldn't have seen or tried them otherwise.

One such game is Dread Delusion, an interesting indie from DreadXP and developer Peter Wragg. The project is a first-person fantasy game in the vein of Daggerfall and the early first-person FromSoftware titles. It's a bizarre open-world game with trappings from familiar old-school RPGs with the basics intact; there's stats, skills, spells, gear, and exploration. It's kind of like if Daggerfall or another Elder Scrolls game would look if it released on the original PlayStation.

Love King's Field? Then you need check out this indie game 2Love King's Field? Then you need check out this indie game 4
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The world of Dead Delusion is made up entirely of floating islands and landmasses that are colorful and exotic, reminding me of some areas of the King's Field games (and, if I'm going to be honest, the game kind of reminds of Xen from Half-Life as well). Wragg says that he also took direct inspiration from Morrowind's huge towering mushrooms spread across Vvardenfell.

Combat also looks nice and includes a side-step motion and there's lots of areas to explore with loot to collect.

The game is currently in early access on Steam for $19.99, so if you're interested in checking it out you can have a direct line of feedback to help shape the game as it grows over time.

The developer notes that: "About 70% of the side content is implemented. Functional quests and combat, multiple towns and a plethora of secrets to uncover."

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

