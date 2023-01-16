MSI G274QPF-QD is an affordable 1440p display sequel to one of the best

MSI is set to release a follow-up to one of its most popular and celebrated 1440p displays, the MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD. A wordy product name, sure, but its crisp 165Hz IPS panel, excellent performance, and spot-on color accuracy made it a go-to for a premium 1440p gaming experience.

And now, with the newly announced MSI G274QPF-QD, we've got an affordable follow-up with a few extra features, including HDR support, USB Type-C display and charging, and a modest refresh rate bump to 170Hz. With AUD (Australian) pricing in hand, we can confirm that the new MSI G274QPF-QD is launching at AUD 469 - a price point that's 60% of the popular MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD. And with that, this will most likely be one of the most sought-after 1440p displays for 2023. It's set to launch in late January in Australia, with a wider global launch in February 2023.

In terms of its physical design, it carries the same borderless build of its predecessor, alongside the rectangular and solid base. This is fine because there's no need to mess with what works - and the MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD is still sleek and stylish.

In terms of specs, it's a winner, with MSI's impressive Rapid IPS Panel with Quantum Dot Technology featuring a G-SYNC compatible 170Hz refresh rate. And with HDR 400 support, the color details sound impressive, too; 93% Adobe RGB, 95% DCI-P3, and 150% sRGB Coverage. The addition of Quantum Dot was one of the hallmarks of the original as it made the colors vibrant and lifelike. Throw in a 1ms GtG response time and wide 178-degree viewing angle, and you've got all this in a 27-inch 2560x1440 (WQHD) display.

There's even PlayStation 5 support for high refresh-rate 1080p and 1440p action.

Here are the specs.

PANEL SIZE - 27" (69cm)

PANEL RESOLUTION - 2560x1440 (WQHD)

REFRESH RATE - 170Hz

BRIGHTNESS (NITS) - 300 (Typ.), 400 (HDR Peak)

VIEWING ANGLE - 178° (H) / 178° (V)

DISPLAY COLORS - 1.07B (8 bits + FRC)

ADOBE RGB / DCI-P3 / SRGB - 93% / 95% / 150%

RESPONSE TIME - 1ms GtG

VIDEO PORTS - 2x HDMI (Supports WQHD@144Hz as specified in HDMI 2.0b), 1x DP (Supports WQHD@170Hz as specified in DisplayPort 1.4 with DP overclocking), 1x Type-C (DP Alt.)

PANEL TYPE - Rapid IPS

DYNAMIC REFRESH RATE TECHNOLOGY - G-SYNC Compatible (48 to 170Hz)

HDR SUPPORT - VESA DisplayHDR 400

