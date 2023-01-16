All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
PlayStation 5 ProRX 7900 XTXAMD Zen 4RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

YouTuber solves mystery that has plagued Morrowind players for 22 years

YouTuber and well-known Elder Scrolls memester MickyD solves one of the most interesting mysteries of the classic RPG The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.

YouTuber solves mystery that has plagued Morrowind players for 22 years
Published
1 minute & 12 seconds read time

YouTuber MickyD finally solves the mystery that has plagued Morrowind players for over 20 years.

Tarhiel. Every Morrowind player knows the tragic fate of this cursed wizard. He's one of the most hilarious, compelling, and interesting parts of Morrowind's early game experiences, and his brief but extremely memorable encounter really underlines the humor and whimsy that counterbalances the game's grim storyline.

The sorcerer falls from the sky in the Seyda Neen starting area, screaming along the way. On his remains players find a journal and curious magical scrolls that let them leap in the air and experience the full majesty of The Elder Scrolls' best alternation magic. Up until now, Tarhiel's fate had always been set in stone. But the question remains: Can you save Tarhiel?

YouTuber and Elder Scrolls memester Micky D answers the question. You can indeed save Tarhiel from a life-taking fall, but you have to cast Slowfall at the perfect moment, e.g. right before Tarhiel hits the ground. If you're timing is right, Tarhiel will get hit by the spell and survive the fall.

Sadly nothing happens if you save him. Talking to the Colovian fur aficionado after you save him doesn't unlike any secret dialog choices or quests--he simply doesn't want to talk.

"I don't want to talk about it," he says. I can't blame him-=it'd be embarrassing to make such a wildly successful magical scroll and then accidentally die while using it.

Still, though, it's awesome to see this small bit of nostalgia finally answered once and for all.

Buy at Amazon

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind (Game of the Year Edition)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.39
$18.43$25.62$20.69
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/16/2023 at 10:36 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:youtube.com, elderscrolls.fandom.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.