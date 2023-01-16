YouTuber solves mystery that has plagued Morrowind players for 22 years

YouTuber MickyD finally solves the mystery that has plagued Morrowind players for over 20 years.

Tarhiel. Every Morrowind player knows the tragic fate of this cursed wizard. He's one of the most hilarious, compelling, and interesting parts of Morrowind's early game experiences, and his brief but extremely memorable encounter really underlines the humor and whimsy that counterbalances the game's grim storyline.

Popular Now: Elon Musk posts a video showing how humans will land on Mars

The sorcerer falls from the sky in the Seyda Neen starting area, screaming along the way. On his remains players find a journal and curious magical scrolls that let them leap in the air and experience the full majesty of The Elder Scrolls' best alternation magic. Up until now, Tarhiel's fate had always been set in stone. But the question remains: Can you save Tarhiel?

YouTuber and Elder Scrolls memester Micky D answers the question. You can indeed save Tarhiel from a life-taking fall, but you have to cast Slowfall at the perfect moment, e.g. right before Tarhiel hits the ground. If you're timing is right, Tarhiel will get hit by the spell and survive the fall.

Sadly nothing happens if you save him. Talking to the Colovian fur aficionado after you save him doesn't unlike any secret dialog choices or quests--he simply doesn't want to talk.

"I don't want to talk about it," he says. I can't blame him-=it'd be embarrassing to make such a wildly successful magical scroll and then accidentally die while using it.

Still, though, it's awesome to see this small bit of nostalgia finally answered once and for all.