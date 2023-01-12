All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Worldwide PC shipments dropped by 28.5% in Q4 2022, the largest decline to date

Industry analysts Gartner, which has been tracking the PC market in the mid-1990s, recorded a steep decline in worldwide PC shipments in tail end of 2022.

Worldwide PC shipments dropped by 28.5% in Q4 2022, the largest decline to date
Published   |   Updated Thu, Jan 12 2023 11:07 PM CST
1 minute & 15 seconds read time

Although worldwide PC shipments of 65.3 million units in Q4 2022 sound like a lot, it's a 28.5% decrease compared to Q4 2021. The data comes courtesy of Gartner, Inc, with economic uncertainty as one of the underlying factors.

Data from Gartner, Inc.
Open Gallery 2

Data from Gartner, Inc.

Undoubtedly, the last couple of years have been strange for PC hardware, from hardware shortages to a pandemic to a substantial increase in people working from home. Gartner notes that the high demand and low supply issues of 2021 did a complete 180 to turn into an excess of supply once the demand slowed down.

"The anticipation of a global recession, increased inflation, and higher interest rates have had a major impact on PC demand," said Mikako Kitagawa at Gartner. "Since many consumers already have relatively new PCs that were purchased during the pandemic, a lack of affordability is superseding any motivation to buy, causing consumer PC demand to drop to its lowest level in years."

The report covers complete PCs (for businesses) and not specific parts or DIY builds, with the top three vendors for Q4 2022 being the usual heavy hitters - Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Although there's a significant decline in overall shipments, Lenovo has maintained the lead with a market share of 24% versus second place HP with 20%. According to the report, HP was hit the hardest, with a decrease in shipments of around 44%. But, HP took over the top spot in the U.S. from Dell with a 26.8% market share.

Looking at the entire year, 2022 saw an overall decline of 16.2% year over year, and Gartner is reporting this as the worst shipment decline in its PC tracking history. On the plus side, the 286.2 million units in 2022 put it on par with 2019 shipments, highlighting the incredible growth seen across 2020 and 2021.

And as the economy continues to slow down, Gartner predicts that the market won't grow until 2024.

NEWS SOURCE:gartner.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.