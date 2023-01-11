Xbox lists its picks for pre-built gaming PCs and laptops for 2023

With Windows 11 being the OS of choice for new pre-built gaming desktops and gaming laptops coming in 2023, Xbox has put together a list of PCs and notebooks to keep an eye on.

CyberPower's new Prism 360V

On the desktop front Xbox highlighted the CyberPower Prism 360V, pictured above, with its cool wide case and the new range of desktop gaming PCs from iBUYPOWER. The latter features the new HYTE Y40 case with up to Intel Core i9 13900KF processing and GeForce RTX 4090 graphics. Plus, Windows 11 is installed on all rigs.

You might be wondering why this list of PC gaming rigs comes from Xbox. Well, Xbox has been making significant strides in PC support, namely with the much-improved Xbox app that is a part of Windows 11. In addition to being the hub to launch PC Game Pass titles, it's also a storefront along the lines of Steam. It still has a way to go before it can be considered on par with Valve's PC gaming staple, but it's in a decent state right now.

PC Game Pass will be getting Bethesda's Starfield and Arkane's Redfall on day one, and if/when the Activision Blizzard acquisition goes through, all of that catalog will be added too.

Razer Blade 16 (2023)

For laptops, it's all about the new GeForce RTX 40 Series arriving this year, with the Razer Blade 16 we reported on the other day listed - it features a mini-LED display with dual native resolutions - alongside the sleek 2023 Zephyrus M16 from ASUS. Alienware's new m18 also gets a shoutout, the company's most powerful laptop with dual user-replaceable DDR5 SO-DIMM slots.

All products were showcased at CES 2023, featuring the latest CPU and GPU technology, going up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics. Which, for gaming in 2023, will push every PC game into the 4K-with-triple-digit-fps range.