MSI is launching its first Radeon 7000 GPUs using its own Gaming Trio design

MSI is set to bring its first batch of Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs to market in January, with two models, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming Trio Classic and Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic. In terms of cooling, these will not use the AMD reference designs that have recently been making the news due to vapor chamber issues but instead use MSI's recognizable Gaming Trio design.

MSI Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming Trio Classic 24G

Both cards use MSI's TRI FROZR 2 thermal system with TORX FAN 4.0 technology, enhanced PCB materials, and an anti-bend backplate. Both will ship with brackets for that extra dose of physical support, 325 x 141 x 56 mm dimensions, and 3 x 8-pin power requirements, and this puts their physical real estate in the 2.5-slot region.

In terms of clock speeds, there doesn't look like there will be any overclocking action out-of-the-box, with the RX 7900 XTX Gaming Trio Classic supporting up to 2500 MHz boost and 2300 MHz game. Though with 3 x 8-pin power connectors, there might be room to overclock manually.

In terms of the overall design and cooling, these cards are more like the Radeon RX 6900 series versus the cooling found in the recent GeForce RTX 40 Series line-up. The MSI Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming Trio Classic and Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic represent the flagship models in AMD's new RDNA 3-powered GPU range, with retailer listings already starting to show up.

Here are the specs and images of the MSI Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming Trio Classic.

Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING TRIO CLASSIC 24G INTERFACE : PCI Express Gen 4

STREAM PROCESSORS : 6144 Units

CORE CLOCKS : Boost: Up to 2500 MHz, Game: Up to 2300 MHz

MEMORY SPEED : 20 Gbps

MEMORY : 24GB GDDR6

MEMORY BUS : 384-bit

OUTPUT : DisplayPort x3 (up to v2.1)

POWER CONSUMPTION : 355 W

POWER CONNECTORS : 8-pin x 3

RECOMMENDED PSU : 800W

CARD DIMENSION (MM) : 325 x 141 x 56 mm

WEIGHT (CARD / PACKAGE): 1628g / 2358g

