MSI is launching its first Radeon 7000 GPUs using its own Gaming Trio design

MSI is set to debut Radeon RX 7900 XTX and XT GPUs in January, and in MSI Gaming Trio Classic form it's skipping AMD reference model design.

Published Jan 10, 2023 9:27 PM CST
MSI is set to bring its first batch of Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs to market in January, with two models, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming Trio Classic and Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic. In terms of cooling, these will not use the AMD reference designs that have recently been making the news due to vapor chamber issues but instead use MSI's recognizable Gaming Trio design.

Both cards use MSI's TRI FROZR 2 thermal system with TORX FAN 4.0 technology, enhanced PCB materials, and an anti-bend backplate. Both will ship with brackets for that extra dose of physical support, 325 x 141 x 56 mm dimensions, and 3 x 8-pin power requirements, and this puts their physical real estate in the 2.5-slot region.

In terms of clock speeds, there doesn't look like there will be any overclocking action out-of-the-box, with the RX 7900 XTX Gaming Trio Classic supporting up to 2500 MHz boost and 2300 MHz game. Though with 3 x 8-pin power connectors, there might be room to overclock manually.

In terms of the overall design and cooling, these cards are more like the Radeon RX 6900 series versus the cooling found in the recent GeForce RTX 40 Series line-up. The MSI Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming Trio Classic and Radeon RX 7900 XT Gaming Trio Classic represent the flagship models in AMD's new RDNA 3-powered GPU range, with retailer listings already starting to show up.

Here are the specs and images of the MSI Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming Trio Classic.

    Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING TRIO CLASSIC 24G

  • INTERFACE: PCI Express Gen 4
  • STREAM PROCESSORS: 6144 Units
  • CORE CLOCKS: Boost: Up to 2500 MHz, Game: Up to 2300 MHz
  • MEMORY SPEED: 20 Gbps
  • MEMORY: 24GB GDDR6
  • MEMORY BUS: 384-bit
  • OUTPUT: DisplayPort x3 (up to v2.1)
  • POWER CONSUMPTION: 355 W
  • POWER CONNECTORS: 8-pin x 3
  • RECOMMENDED PSU: 800W
  • CARD DIMENSION (MM): 325 x 141 x 56 mm
  • WEIGHT (CARD / PACKAGE): 1628g / 2358g
NEWS SOURCES:msi.com, msi.com

Kosta might be a relatively new member of TweakTown, but he’s a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

