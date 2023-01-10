Razer Blade 16 features a dual-mode display with two native resolutions

In addition to featuring a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 HX processor and support for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop graphics using the full 175W variant, the new Razer Blade 16 for 2023 has another high-tech feature up its sleeve. Thanks to its mini-LED display Razer has implemented a toggle that will allow it to seamlessly switch between two native resolutions - 4K 120Hz and 1080p 240Hz.

Razer Blade 16 (2023)

Of course, changing a display's resolution and refresh rate is not uncommon, but that's very different from what's happening here - as the two different modes listed above are the laptop's native resolutions. Razer calls it "the world's first dual-mode mini-LED display", and it's hard not to be impressed by what this sort of technology can bring to the gaming and creator laptop space. Effectively combining the two, in a best-of-both-worlds scenario.

GeForce RTX-powered laptops for creators and gamers are often separated by their display tech on account of the former being all about resolution and color accuracy, with the latter being all about refresh rates and response time. This makes the new Razer Blade 16 for 2023 perfect for both, which is bolstered by the sleek and minimal design of the Razer Blade range.

Razer has also managed to fit the new 16-inch display inside the same form factor as 15-inch models, and will also offer a QHD 1440p version with a 240 Hz refresh rate. Both models benefit from all the new tech coming with the new GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop range - which you can read about here.

The new Razer Blade 16 laptops are set to debut sometime before the end of Q1 2023, starting at USD 2699 - which we assume would be for the GeForce RTX 4060 variant.