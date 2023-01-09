All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NVIDIA may use AI to tweak graphics drivers and squeeze out more performance

NVIDIA will reportedly use its advanced AI solutions to tweak and optimize its graphics drivers to squeeze out more incremental video card performance.

NVIDIA may use AI to tweak graphics drivers and squeeze out more performance
Published Jan 9, 2023 2:27 PM CST   |   Updated Mon, Jan 9 2023 3:04 PM CST
1 minute & 7 seconds read time

First DLSS, now drivers: NVIDIA reportedly has plans to use its advanced AI tech to tweak graphics drivers to squeeze out more performance from its GeForce RTX video cards.

NVIDIA may use AI to tweak graphics drivers and squeeze out more performance 1
Open Gallery 2

NVIDIA could use its ever-evolving artificial intelligence systems to tighten up drivers for its latest GeForce video cards, allowing users to glean more tangible performance across in-game and GPU workload applications. This is just a rumor and NVIDIA hasn't confirmed anything, and the report comes from frame rate expert CapFrameX on Twitter:

"NVIDIA is working on AI optimized drivers. Release maybe this year (Q1)," CapFrameX says. "Take this with a grain of salt. If true NVIDIA drivers will be real fine wine."

Gamers can expect up to 30% more performance with average improvements of about 10%, Cap says, but there's no info on which generation of GeForce video cards will get the AI-tweaked bonuses. NVIDIA could offer this new feature to the Ada Lovelace-powered GeForce RTX 40 series or possibly bring it to multiple generations and include the RTX 30 series as well.

AI was a big part of NVIDIA's CES 2023 presentation, and is a big part of the company's various technologies so it makes sense NVIDIA could use it to boost its GPU drivers.

AI powers NVIDIA's famous DLSS tech to big significant gains to gaming sessions, and also helps bring GeForce Now RTX 40 series server bays to GeForce NOW. making up a big part of NVIDIA's simulation systems for its advanced robotics initiatives. AI is also a big part of NVIDIA's mobile platforms that aim to help bring new levels of safety and precision to autonomous vehicles.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX® 4090 OC Edition Gaming Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2300.00
$2374.99$2374.00$2409.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/9/2023 at 3:03 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2023. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.