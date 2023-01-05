All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is real: 144MB of cache, up to 5.7GHz, drops in February

AMD reveals its new Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D processors... all dropping in February 2023 with second-gen 3D V-Cache technology.

Published Jan 5, 2023 4:36 PM CST
AMD has finally revealed what we've been reporting on leaks for a while now at CES 2023 with the introduction of their new Ryzen CPUs rocking second-gen 3D V-Cache technology. The new flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D has been announced, and man, what a processor it will turn out to be.

The new AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor is a 16-core, 32-thread CPU with a base CPU clock of up to 4.2GHz and a boost CPU clock of up to 5.7GHz, with a whopping 144MB of cache, and a 120W TDP. This is the same CPU clocks as the Ryzen 9 7950X, which is available now, but we have a TDP that has 50W shaved off it -- 120W versus 170W.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is real: 144MB of cache, up to 5.7GHz, drops in February 01
AMD has benchmarks of its new flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor during its CES 2023 keynote, comparing it against Intel's current best Core i9-13900K "Raptor Lake" CPU which had the new Ryzen 9 7950X3D being between 9% and 24% faster in gaming.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is real: 144MB of cache, up to 5.7GHz, drops in February 02
Under that, AMD revealed the new Ryzen 9 7900X3D, which has 12 cores and 24 threads, with a base CPU clock of u to 4.4GHz and a boost CPU clock of up to 5.6GHz, with 140MB of cache in total, and the same 120W TDP.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is real: 144MB of cache, up to 5.7GHz, drops in February 03
The last CPU with second-gen 3D V-Cache that AMD revealed was the new Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, which rocks out with 8 cores and 16 threads. The new AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D has a base CPU clock of up to 4.xGHz and a boost CPU clock of up to 5.0GHz, 104MB of cache, and the same 120W TDP as the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D processors.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is real: 144MB of cache, up to 5.7GHz, drops in February 05AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D is real: 144MB of cache, up to 5.7GHz, drops in February 06

Underneath, the new AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and finally, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D all pack one V-Cache die on each of the chiplets. The single chip features 64MB of L3 cache, but is joined by 32MB of cache of each Zen4 chiplet, and with L2 cache, we have a total of up to 144MB cache (on the new flagship Ryzen 9 7950X3D processor).

AMD says its new AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D processors will be available in February 2023. We might be close to that release, but even with weeks to go the company didn't share any specific date or pricing information on the upcoming Ryzen 7000X3D series CPUs unfortunately.

