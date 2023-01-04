Sony's new Project Leonardo controller opens up PS5 gaming to everyone

CES 2023 - Sony has officially announced the PlayStation 5's new accessibility controller platform.

PlayStation's studios are widely praised for a wide breadth accessibility options in their games, but Sony has yet to make its own version of the excellent Xbox Adaptive Controller. Until now, that is.

On stage at CES, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan revealed Project Leonardo, a new accessibility platform that's extremely customizable, adaptive, and versatile for disabled gamers. Sony is working directly with gamers and organizations to ensure Project Leonardo meets all the needs of players everywhere.

"You'll be able to layer different buttons, move different buttons around so that you can make sure you're hitting the right combinations," said accessibility consultant Paul Amadeus Lane

"I was able to finally incorporate my left hand into gaming, which is something I hadn't done really successfully since childhood," said Insomniac Games accessibility design researcher Sam Schaffel.

Project Leonardo is in active development and no release date or pricing has yet to be revealed. Check below for more info: