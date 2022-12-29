PlayStation Plus January games: Sony kicks off 2023 with three epic freebies

Sony is starting 2023 on the right foot with three great PlayStation Plus freebies available to subscribers next month.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

January's free PS Plus games include some awesome yesteryear games. We're not getting anything like day-and-date Xbox Game Pass titles, but the lineup should keep players busy for some time.

The games include one of the more active and popular live games on the market complemented by an indie hit as well as one of the best Star Wars titles ever made.

The PS Plus lineup includes the following games, which will be available on Tuesday, January 3, 2023:

Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4 and PS5)

Fallout 76 (PS4)

Axiom Verge 2 (PS4 and PS5)

3

This is a great opportunity to catch up on some of these older games. Fallout 76 was released in 2018 with a disastrous launch, but has turned things around by adding NPCs to the game and offering tons of post-release content, and I hear the in-game community is extremely hospitable and active.

Jedi: Fallen Order dropped in 2019 and is largely seen as the best lightsaber hack-and-slash Star Wars game on the market, complete with Uncharted-esque platform and action-adventure.

Axiom Verge 2 launched in 2021 and is lauded far and wide a competent and innovative sequel to the original indie darling.

If you haven't already, be sure to download December's free PS Plus games that include the heavy-hitting Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a fully-fledged remaster of the original trilogy for modern hardware, as well as Biomutant. These games will leave the service on January 2.