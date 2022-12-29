All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
PlayStation Plus January games: Sony kicks off 2023 with three epic freebies

Sony's free PlayStation Plus games lineup for January 2023 includes three awesome yesteryear PS4 and PS5 games that everyone should download and play.

Published Dec 29, 2022 10:33 AM CST
Sony is starting 2023 on the right foot with three great PlayStation Plus freebies available to subscribers next month.

January's free PS Plus games include some awesome yesteryear games. We're not getting anything like day-and-date Xbox Game Pass titles, but the lineup should keep players busy for some time.

The games include one of the more active and popular live games on the market complemented by an indie hit as well as one of the best Star Wars titles ever made.

The PS Plus lineup includes the following games, which will be available on Tuesday, January 3, 2023:

  • Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4 and PS5)
  • Fallout 76 (PS4)
  • Axiom Verge 2 (PS4 and PS5)
This is a great opportunity to catch up on some of these older games. Fallout 76 was released in 2018 with a disastrous launch, but has turned things around by adding NPCs to the game and offering tons of post-release content, and I hear the in-game community is extremely hospitable and active.

Jedi: Fallen Order dropped in 2019 and is largely seen as the best lightsaber hack-and-slash Star Wars game on the market, complete with Uncharted-esque platform and action-adventure.

Axiom Verge 2 launched in 2021 and is lauded far and wide a competent and innovative sequel to the original indie darling.

If you haven't already, be sure to download December's free PS Plus games that include the heavy-hitting Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a fully-fledged remaster of the original trilogy for modern hardware, as well as Biomutant. These games will leave the service on January 2.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

