PlayStation first-party franchise sales: Sony's best-selling game series

Polyphony Digital has updated total Gran Turismo game sales, and we've charted that against other major first-party PlayStation franchises.

Sony has some of the most enduring franchises in gaming, but many of its new PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5-era titles have helped supercharge these game series with tens of millions of copies sold across the world.

Looking at sales figures provided by Sony though a series of blog posts, developer updates, and earnings reports, we have a good idea of what PlayStation's top-selling franchises currently are.

Top Six Best-Selling First-Party PlayStation Franchises

Gran Turismo - 90 million as of December 2022

Uncharted - 41 million as of December 2017

Spider-Man (Includes 2018 and Miles Morales) - 33 million as of June 2022

The Last of Us (Includes TLOU 1 & 2) - 30 million as of June 2022

God of War Reboot Series (Includes GOW 2018 and Ragnarok) - 28.1 million as of November 2022

Horizon (Forbidden West numbers not reported) - 20 million+ as of February 2022

Gran Turismo leads the charge with a massive 90 million copies sold, but it helps that the franchise has pretty much spanned all PlayStation console generations over the last 25 years. The runner-up is Uncharted with a substantial 41 million copies sold...and that's as of 2017, so the franchise could be closer to 45 million or even 50 million with the inclusion of Uncharted Lost Legacy and the Legacy of Thieves re-release on PS5 and PC.

Here's how Sony's first-party franchises align with gaming's most popular series:

It's a bit tougher to get sales data for legacy franchises like, say, Twisted Metal, Jak & Daxter and Ratchet & Clank, and we'll be sure to update the charts if we discover more sales info.