One of PS5's most anticipated new games gets 2023 launch window

Spider-Man 2, one of the most anticipated new PS5 games, just got a targeted release window.

Sony and Insomniac Games today announced Spider-Man 2 is planned for a Fall 2023 launch exclusively on PS5. The sequel features both Miles Morales and Peter Parker, hinting that gamers will be able to switch between the heroes, and Venom also shows up. Maybe Miles and Peter team up against Venom, or all three join to fight some bigger threat like Carnage?

"What a year it's been for PlayStation Studios; here at Insomniac Games we've been in absolute awe of the work of our peers.

"Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022...and here's to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel's Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall," said Insomniac Games creative director Bryan Intihar.

Sony hasn't revealed any more details about the game but teased that there's tons of more info that will be released into 2023.

Insomniac is doing some interesting and exciting things with PlayStation 5 tech, including exploring the Machine Learning capabilities of the system. Insomniac has used AI-based Machine Learning to add muscle deformation into its character models, essentially making Miles Morales look even better than ever before.