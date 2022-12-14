End of an era: Epic Games to shut down Unreal Tournament servers in 2023

Old-school Unreal Tournament shooters will be taken offline in January 2023, Epic Games has announced.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The end of a classic PC gaming era is upon us. Epic Games is removing all Unreal Tournament games from storefronts and plans to turn off online multiplayer servers for games including Unreal Gold, Unreal II: The Awakening, Unreal Tournament (2003), Unreal Tournament (2004), Unreal Tournament III, and the Unreal Tournament Game of the Year Edition. All versions of these games have already been de-listed from Steam and can no longer be found on the Epic Games Store.

Epic says that it is now shifting towards its more unified and cohesive Epic Online Services framework, which requires deprecating older builds of specific titles. Luckily, Epic says it plans to revive Unreal Tournament 3 to utilize its new services network.

Check below for the announcement from Epic: