All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Microsoft will allow Sony to add Call of Duty to PlayStation Plus

Microsoft's 10-year Call of Duty licensing deal would allow Sony to add the Call of Duty franchise to its competing PlayStation Plus subscription.

Microsoft will allow Sony to add Call of Duty to PlayStation Plus
Published Dec 12, 2022 3:13 PM CST
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

Amid regulatory pressure and scrutiny of potential exclusivity, Microsoft has offered Sony, Nintendo, and Valve a 10-year deal to sell Call of Duty games on their respective platforms. Reports now indicate this deal is much better than we initially thought.

Microsoft will allow Sony to add Call of Duty to PlayStation Plus 1
2

Microsoft's 10-year Call of Duty deal would also allow Sony to include the shooter franchise on its competing PlayStation Plus subscription service, sources have told Bloomberg. The development comes shortly after the FTC announced that it will attempt to sue to block the $68.7 billion merger of Microsoft and Activision, primarily on the grounds of possible competitive harm from Microsoft making key Activision franchises exclusive to its Xbox platform.

Sony has previously argued that adding Activision content to Xbox Game Pass, which Microsoft plans to do, would tip the scales in favor of Microsoft's multi-game subscription service. Our findings indicate that this could indeed happen. Now Microsoft is responding to this specific claim by allowing Sony to bolster its own directly-competing subscription service with the same $31 billion franchise that would theoretically elevate Xbox Game Pass.

The specifics of the deal aren't made apparent. Will Microsoft let Sony release Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus day and date? Or is the deal restricted to previously-released titles?

Sony is reluctant to follow Microsoft's lead in this regard. Sony has repeatedly rejected the day and date release cadence of its own first-party games on its PlayStation Plus service because the model would affect its game sales, of which it keeps 100% of as a platform-holder.

The real question is whether or not Sony will accept the 10-year deal, and if it does, whether or not it will add Call of Duty to PlayStation Plus. This remains unclear based on Sony's previous behavior and current market trends for the gaming sector.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.94
$91.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/12/2022 at 3:13 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:news.bloomberglaw.com, seekingalpha.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.