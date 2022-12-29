All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Sony claims Microsoft's 10-year Call of Duty Nintendo deal is a diversion tactic

Sony claims that Microsoft's new 10-year Call of Duty guarantee to Nintendo isn't meaningful, indicates its a diversionary tactic for regulatory approval.

Sony claims Microsoft's 10-year Call of Duty Nintendo deal is a diversion tactic
Published Dec 29, 2022 2:51 PM CST
1 minute & 42 seconds read time

Sony tells advisory firm MLex that Microsoft's 10-year Call of Duty offer to Nintendo is essentially a diversionary tactic.

Sony claims Microsoft's 10-year Call of Duty Nintendo deal is a diversion tactic 1
2

Microsoft recently announced that it has offered competitors like Nintendo a binding contract to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo's respective platforms (the Switch and future hardware). Earlier this month, Sony reportedly stepped in to tell the financial experts at MLex that Microsoft's offer to Nintendo was essentially a way to deflect attention.

Sony believes that Nintendo gamers aren't interested in Call of Duty, which is arguable. It's true Nintendo has made over $60 billion from the Nintendo Switch since the system launched in 2017, all without Call of Duty, but the platform does indeed have very gory and mature games like Doom. These games are not among the best-selling titles on Switch, though, as Nintendo's more family-friendly first-party titles make the most sales.

Here's what Sony told MLex according to a ResetERA post:

"Sony has criticized Microsoft's deal to make the game Call of Duty available on Nintendo - should its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard be approved by regulators - as smoke and mirrors, MLex has learned.

"Activision Blizzard could supply Call of Duty to Nintendo today, but doesn't, because Nintendo's younger audience is not interested in the first-person shooter and a previous version of the game on its console was a commercial flop, the arch critic of the deal says, MLex understands.

"Instead of being a logical business decision, the licensing agreement is a tactic designed to make Microsoft - whose acquisition has drawn concerns in the EU, UK and US - look cooperative with regulators, the argument goes.

"Furthermore, Nintendo's Switch could not run Call of Duty easily and may never be able to, Sony argues, MLex understands. Developing a version of the game compatible with the Switch could take years, making a 10-year licensing deal meaningless.

"It is easier for Nintendo to enter into such an agreement, Sony says, MLex has learned. Nintendo doesn't need to worry about equal treatment for its subscription service or cloud gaming service as those are not areas where it currently competes aggressively, the argument goes."

Buy at Amazon

Pokemon Scarlet - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$52.55
$52.76$51.99$59.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/29/2022 at 2:51 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:mlexmarketinsight.com, resetera.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.