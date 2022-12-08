Google reveals the most-trending searches throughout 2022

Google's Year in Search 2022 has revealed that the most searched terms of the year were "Worlde", "World Cup," "Ukraine," and "Queen Elizabeth". These terms reflect the major events and trends that have shaped the year, offering insight into the interests and concerns of people around the world.

The search term "Worlde" game likely reflects the popularity of online gaming, which has grown significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic. With many people spending more time at home, they have turned to games as a way to stay entertained and connected with friends and family.

The term "World Cup" likely relates to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which is happening in Qatar. As the event continues, many people are likely using Google to find out more about the teams, players, and schedule.

The search term "Ukraine" may be related to the ongoing political and military tensions between Ukraine and Russia. As the situation continues to evolve, many people are likely using Google to keep up with the latest developments and learn more about the conflict.

The term "Queen Elizabeth" likely reflects the interest in the British royal family and the potential impact of the queen's passing. Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history, and her eventual death was a significant event, as reflected by the sheer number of searches. Many people may be using Google to learn more about the potential impact of her passing and the succession plan for the British throne.

Overall, Google's Year in Search 2022 provides a unique look at the events and trends that have shaped the year. By analyzing the most searched terms, we can gain insight into the interests and concerns of people around the world.

As for other categories, Google's website states that the following took top five places in Actors; Johnny Depp, Will Smith, Amber Heard, Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett Smith. In the Movies category Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Adam, Top Gun: Maverick, The Batman and Encanto dominated the top five. In the category of people that died, Queen Elizabeth took first place, then Betty White, Anne Heche, Bob Saget and Aaron Carter. If you are interested in reading more about Google's Year in Search 2022, check out this link here.