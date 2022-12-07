All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Payday 3Battlefield 2042RTX 4090RTX 4080RTX 4070GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
GIVEAWAY: TEAMGROUP T-Force VULCAN Z SATA III SLC 2TB SSD, two up for grabs!

ASRock teases Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA liquid-cooled graphics card

ASRocks teases its new ultra-premium Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA graphics card, built to be used with your existing water loop[ powered by Navi 31.

ASRock teases Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA liquid-cooled graphics card
Published Dec 7, 2022 5:29 PM CST
1 minute & 0 seconds read time

ASRock is preparing its new custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA graphics card, which is quite the beautiful Navi 31-powered beast, ready for your custom loop water cooling setup.

The new custom ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA graphics card uses the same board as ASRock's other custom Navi 31-powered GPU -- the Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi -- but it's designed with a dual-slot, custom full-cover water block that will slot right into your custom loop water-cooled gaming PC.

ASRock's new custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA graphics card (source: VideoCardz)
4

ASRock's new custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA graphics card (source: VideoCardz)

ASRock has crafted its new Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA graphics card to go hand-in-hand with its flagship motherboard, with the high-end ASRock motherboards featuring pre-installed monoblocks that keep your CPU and VRMs nice and cool, as well as rocking the beautiful black and silver design aesthetic that ASRock has used.

You won't find these worldwide, and if you do... they'll be in small quantities, so they'll be limited to mostly ultra-premium rigs, enthusiasts, and overclockers.

ASRock's new custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA graphics card (source: VideoCardz)
4

ASRock's new custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA graphics card (source: VideoCardz)

We should expect ASRock's new custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA graphics card to be unleashed on December 13, when AMD makes its new RDNA 3-based Navi 31-powered Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards. We should expect the usual underneath: the Navi 31 GPU based on TSMC's new 6nm and 5nm process nodes -- 5nm for the Navi 31 GCD and 6nm for the MCDs -- as well as 24GB of GDDR6 memory.

Buy at Amazon

ASRock RX 6800 XT PG D 16G OC

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$902.94
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/7/2022 at 6:37 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.