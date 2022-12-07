ASRock teases Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA liquid-cooled graphics card

ASRock is preparing its new custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA graphics card, which is quite the beautiful Navi 31-powered beast, ready for your custom loop water cooling setup.

The new custom ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA graphics card uses the same board as ASRock's other custom Navi 31-powered GPU -- the Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi -- but it's designed with a dual-slot, custom full-cover water block that will slot right into your custom loop water-cooled gaming PC.

4

ASRock's new custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA graphics card (source: VideoCardz)

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

ASRock has crafted its new Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA graphics card to go hand-in-hand with its flagship motherboard, with the high-end ASRock motherboards featuring pre-installed monoblocks that keep your CPU and VRMs nice and cool, as well as rocking the beautiful black and silver design aesthetic that ASRock has used.

You won't find these worldwide, and if you do... they'll be in small quantities, so they'll be limited to mostly ultra-premium rigs, enthusiasts, and overclockers.

4

ASRock's new custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA graphics card (source: VideoCardz)

We should expect ASRock's new custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX AQUA graphics card to be unleashed on December 13, when AMD makes its new RDNA 3-based Navi 31-powered Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards. We should expect the usual underneath: the Navi 31 GPU based on TSMC's new 6nm and 5nm process nodes -- 5nm for the Navi 31 GCD and 6nm for the MCDs -- as well as 24GB of GDDR6 memory.