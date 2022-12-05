AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX pre-orders in China arrive: costs up to $1600

AMD will be unleashing its next-gen RDNA 3-based Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards on December 13, with pricing of $999 and $899, respectively. But now we have some custom models appearing in China for pre-order for much, much higher prices.

ITHome rerpots that one Chinese outlet has listed the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card for 12999 RMB (which converts to around $1850), while the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card is listed for 999 RMB (which converts to around $1425). These prices are for AMD's own in-house Radeon RX 7900 series reference graphics cards.

Moving onto the custom models, a Chinese retailer has PowerColor's beasty Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil graphics card for $1622 or so, which is a huge $622 premium over the $999 MSRP on the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX reference graphics card. It's also a chunky $230+ premium over PowerColor's second-best Radeon RX 7900 XTX Hellhound graphics card.

We should expect both the likes of SAPPHIRE and PowerColor to fill the Asian markets with their custom designs of Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards on December 13, but we don't know how many cards will be available, but given these prices... well, it'll be a bloodbath.

PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XTX Red Devil: 11399 RMB ($1622 US)

PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT Hellhound: 9788 RMB ($1393 US)

PowerColor Radeon RX 7900 XT Hellhound: 8688 RMB ($1236 US)

We have @harukaze5719 on Twitter saying that according to QSZ, "early stock is extremely low" and that we can see AIB models by the end of Q4 2022 (a few more weeks). He tweeted that he expects low stock for AMD's own in-house Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT reference graphics cards, but we could expect AIB models towards the end of Q4, and into early 2023.