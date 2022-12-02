NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 527.37 drivers: Game Ready for Midnight Suns

NVIDIA has just unleashed its new Game Ready Drivers that provide the best day-one gaming experience for the latest games including Marvel's Midnight Suns.

The new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 527.37 WHQL drivers add NVIDIA DLSS 2 upscaling technology, as well as advanced ray tracing effects. Not only that, but the new GeForce Game Ready 527.37 WHQL drivers also support the launch of Need for Speed Unbound, which features NVIDIA's new DLSS 3 technology, which is exclusive to the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and new GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards.

Not only that, but the new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 527.37 WHQL drivers also have a slew of new games that are supported under GeForce Experience's Optimal Settings. This provides gamers with some wicked one-click optimal settings tweaks that instantly configure in-game settings for your PC hardware, providing a smoother, more optimized gaming experience.

There are over 1000 games supported under GeForce Experience's Optimal Settings, with another 15 games added with the release of NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 527.37 WHQL drivers. There's a nifty list of the newly-supported games.

You can download NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 527.37 WHQL drivers right here (813MB download)

New Games Supported By GeForce Experience's Optimal Settings

Against the Storm

Coral Island

Evil West

Gotham Knights

Mabinogi Heroes

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sonic Frontiers

The Chant

Tower of Fantasy

TRAHA Global

UNDECEMBER

Victoria 3

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game

