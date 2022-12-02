NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 527.37 drivers: Game Ready for Midnight Suns
NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 527.37 WHQL drivers are Game Ready for Marvel's Midnight Suns, adding DLSS 2 and advanced ray tracing effects, and more.
NVIDIA has just unleashed its new Game Ready Drivers that provide the best day-one gaming experience for the latest games including Marvel's Midnight Suns.
The new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 527.37 WHQL drivers add NVIDIA DLSS 2 upscaling technology, as well as advanced ray tracing effects. Not only that, but the new GeForce Game Ready 527.37 WHQL drivers also support the launch of Need for Speed Unbound, which features NVIDIA's new DLSS 3 technology, which is exclusive to the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and new GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 graphics cards.
Not only that, but the new NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 527.37 WHQL drivers also have a slew of new games that are supported under GeForce Experience's Optimal Settings. This provides gamers with some wicked one-click optimal settings tweaks that instantly configure in-game settings for your PC hardware, providing a smoother, more optimized gaming experience.
There are over 1000 games supported under GeForce Experience's Optimal Settings, with another 15 games added with the release of NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 527.37 WHQL drivers. There's a nifty list of the newly-supported games.
You can download NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 527.37 WHQL drivers right here (813MB download)
New Games Supported By GeForce Experience's Optimal Settings
- Against the Storm
- Coral Island
- Evil West
- Gotham Knights
- Mabinogi Heroes
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Sonic Frontiers
- The Chant
- Tower of Fantasy
- TRAHA Global
- UNDECEMBER
- Victoria 3
- Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
- WRC Generations - The FIA WRC Official Game
Fixed Issues
- Driver 526.98 fails to install on certain GeForce GTX 3060 Ti graphics cards
- MSI Afterburner is not prioritizing GPU temp limit over power when selected in app
- Flicker may be observed when streaming using the TikTok Broadcasting Tool
- [RTX 40 series] Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition may show random screen flash during gameplay
- Background apps may randomly display a slight shift in color saturation