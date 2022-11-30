EK announces custom waterblocks for NVIDIA RTX A5000 workstation GPU

EK has just announced its new enterprise-grade GPU water block for the NVIDIA RTX A5000 workstation GPU, using a CNC-machined, nickel-plated copper base with a beautiful laser-cut stainless top for a robust metal cooling solution... fitting into a tight single-slot solution.

The new EK-Pro Rack GPU water blocks fit the standard Full Height Full Sidth (FHFW) server chassis form factor, with the company saying it makes their new water block for the NVIDIA RTX A5000 workstation GPU the perfect drop-in replacement for dual-slot active, and passive air coolers.

5

EK's new EK-Pro GPU WB RTX A5000 - Nickel + Inox Rack water block (source: EK)

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new EK-Pro GPU WB RTX A5000 - Nickel + Inox Rack water block was purpose-designed for the NVIDIA RTX A5000 workstation graphics cards, with the water block directly cooling the GPU, VRAM, and VRM (voltage regulation modules) as the cooling liquid is channeled right over the critical areas.

The water block features an Open Split-Flow cooling engine design that EK says is a superior solution for GPU water blocks, with low hydraulic flow restriction meaning the EK-Pro GPU WB RTX A5000 water blocks can be used with weaker water pumps or even pumps that are running on low-speed settings, and you'll still have excellent thermal results.

5

The lowered coolant flow requirement also makes it the perfect solution for multi-GPU workstations, which many workstation users can use compared to gamers where multi-GPU solutions are pretty much dead. EK's new EK-Pro GPU WB RTX A5000 also features jet plane and fin structure geometry that has been optimized to provide consistent flow distribution with minimal losses and optimal performance... even when used in reverse water flow situations.

EK says the base of the block has been CNC machined out of nickel-plated electrolytic copper, while the top of the water block is laser-cut out of industry-grade stainless steel. The top place features a screw-in PCIe power connector bracket, something that will securely hold your power connector into your NVIDIA RTX A5000 workstation "Ampere" GPU once it's fully assembled.

5

We've also got high-quality EPDM O-Rings that EK says ensure the sealing, and brass standoffs are pre-installed to help with safe, and easy installation of the EK-Pro GPU WB RTX A5000 water block.

On the back, the version of the EK-Pro GPU WB RTX A5000 that the company has unveiled today features a 45-degree angled terminal block that has been made of POM and machined stainless steal. There are two G1/4" ports, which allow for easy integration with an EK-Pro QDC kit, and manifolds with high compute density applications.

5

Better yet, the water block sports side-mounted standoffs for GPU braces, so you won't get any damage to your GPU if you're transporting or moving it around. Again, for workstation users, this is important because they might be shifting around their workstation from desk to desk, or taking it on the go with them.

EK-Pro GPU WB RTX A5000 - Nickel + Inox Rack water block is manufactured and assembled in Slovenia, Europe, and is available for pre-order through the EK Webshop. The product is expected to ship out in early December 2022.