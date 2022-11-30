NVIDIA's new RTX 6000 Ada Lovelace workstation GPU with 48GB GDDR6 ECC for $7350

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA's next-gen RTX A6000 workstation 'Ada Lovelace' GPU with 48GB of GDDR6 ECC memory is now available, starts at $7350, oh boy.

Published Nov 30, 2022 6:24 PM CST
NVIDIA's next-gen workstation GPU has been unleashed, with the new RTX 6000 "Ada Lovelace" workstation GPU starting at $7350 and begins shipping in the next couple of weeks.

The new NVIDIA RTX 6000 workstation GPU is different to the RTX A6000 -- notice the "A" there -- with the new RTX 6000 based on the new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, whilst the RTX A6000 is based on the previous-gen Ampere GPU architecture.

Leaked specs on the NVIDIA RTX 6000 workstation GPU (source: Leadtek)
NVIDIA's new RTX 6000 workstation GPU is based on the AD102 "Ada Lovelace" GPU with 142 Streaming Multiprocessors, meaning that two of them are disabled from the full silicon, spitting out a CUDA core count of 18176 CUDA cores meaning the new RTX 6000 workstation GPU has around 11% more CUDA cores than the AD102-based GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

The new NVIDIA RTX 6000 workstation GPU has a 300W TDP, which is 150W less TDP than the consumer and gaming-focused GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with its 450W TDP.

Inside, we have much more VRAM than you can get on the GeForce RTX series GPUs with the NVIDIA RTX 6000 workstation GPU featuring a whopping 48GB of GDDR6 ECC memory on a 384-bit memory bus, which provides up to 960GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

NVIDIA's new RTX 6000 workstation "Ada Lovelace" GPU

The GPU has a 2.5GHz base clock which is the same as the GeForce RTX 4090, however, the 48GB of GDDR6 memory is clocked at 20Gbps -- a bit of a difference to the 24GB of GDDR6X, again note the "X" there -- on a 384-bit memory bus on the GeForce RTX 4090 clocked at 21Gbps.

AMD will be outfitting its upcoming Navi 31-based Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards with 24GB of GDDR6 and 16GB of GDDR6 memory for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards, respectively. However, the NVIDIA RTX 6000 workstation GPU has much more memory bandwidth under its belt compared to the Ampere-based RTX A6000 workstation GPU.

NVIDIA's new RTX 6000 Ada Lovelace workstation GPU with 48GB GDDR6 ECC for $7350 04
NVIDIA's new RTX 6000 Ada Lovelace workstation GPU with 48GB GDDR6 ECC for $7350 05
NVIDIA's previous-gen RTX A6000 workstation GPU has up to 768GB/sec of memory bandwidth compared to the new RTX 6000 workstation GPU with up to 960GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

The new NVIDIA RTX 6000 workstation "Ada Lovelace" GPU is already listed on some US retailers, with pricing starting at around $7350, working its way up to a chunky $8210.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

