EK's new waterblock for Intel Arc A770, A750 costs nearly as much as the GPU

EK WaterBlocks' new EK-Quantum Vector2 is ready to water cool Intel's new Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards, costs nearly as much as the card itself.

EK's new waterblock for Intel Arc A770, A750 costs nearly as much as the GPU
Published Nov 29, 2022 10:01 PM CST
1 minute & 8 seconds read time

EK has just announced its new EK-Quantum Vector2 waterblock, built for Intel's new Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards, and while it looks pretty... it costs nearly as much as the Arc A750 graphics card itself.

The new EK WaterBlocks waterblock for the Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards is called the EK-Quantum Vector2, and costs €248. If we compare this against the cost of the Intel Arc A770, it's not so bad -- the Arc A770 costs €419 -- but up against the slower Arc A750, it's close to the same price the Arc A750 costing €333.

EK's new waterblock for Intel Arc A770, A750 costs nearly as much as the GPU


EK will begin shipping out its new EK-Quantum Vector2 waterblock in mid-December, so we're still a couple of weeks away from the launch, so if you wanted to water cool your Arc A770 or Arc A750 graphics card, you'll still have a couple of weeks to wait.

The full kit includes a backplate, so if you were wanting to buy the new EK-Quantum Vector2 waterblock without a backplate, you're out of luck. EK's new EK-Quantum Vector2 waterblock looks identical to its other water blocks, so it isn't costing the company any more to create the water block for Intel's Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards.

EK's new waterblock for Intel Arc A770, A750 costs nearly as much as the GPU


I guess this is for the modders who want to water cool their Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards, but for general consumers and gamers... there's not much here that's worthwhile. EK is just filling a void here with the EK-Quantum Vector2 waterblock, and that's alright, but I wouldn't recommend spending this much dosh on your Intel Arc A770 or Arc A750 graphics card just to water cool it.

Intel Arc A770 16GB

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

