EK's new waterblock for Intel Arc A770, A750 costs nearly as much as the GPU

EK has just announced its new EK-Quantum Vector2 waterblock, built for Intel's new Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards, and while it looks pretty... it costs nearly as much as the Arc A750 graphics card itself.

The new EK WaterBlocks waterblock for the Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards is called the EK-Quantum Vector2, and costs €248. If we compare this against the cost of the Intel Arc A770, it's not so bad -- the Arc A770 costs €419 -- but up against the slower Arc A750, it's close to the same price the Arc A750 costing €333.

EK will begin shipping out its new EK-Quantum Vector2 waterblock in mid-December, so we're still a couple of weeks away from the launch, so if you wanted to water cool your Arc A770 or Arc A750 graphics card, you'll still have a couple of weeks to wait.

The full kit includes a backplate, so if you were wanting to buy the new EK-Quantum Vector2 waterblock without a backplate, you're out of luck. EK's new EK-Quantum Vector2 waterblock looks identical to its other water blocks, so it isn't costing the company any more to create the water block for Intel's Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards.

I guess this is for the modders who want to water cool their Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 graphics cards, but for general consumers and gamers... there's not much here that's worthwhile. EK is just filling a void here with the EK-Quantum Vector2 waterblock, and that's alright, but I wouldn't recommend spending this much dosh on your Intel Arc A770 or Arc A750 graphics card just to water cool it.