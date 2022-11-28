All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIGABYTE kinda, accidentally confirms its upcoming custom GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards are on their way.

GIGABYTE confirms both GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and Radeon RX 7900 series GPUs
Published Nov 28, 2022 11:33 PM CST
NVIDIA will be unveiling its third Ada Lovelace GPU which will power the upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, and now we have GIGABYTE kinda, accidentally leaking out their fleet of GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards... and not only that but also their family of Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards.

GIGABYTE has submitted a lengthy list of AD103-powered GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards, and Navi 31-powered Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) regulatory office. As with these listings with the EEC, the company might not release every single model listed, but we can expect many of them to hit the market in the coming months, and more so into 2023.

The upcoming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is going to effectively be a re-branded GeForce RTX 4080 12GB graphics card, which NVIDIA announced, and then "unlaunched" not so long ago now. As for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards, we already know about those, but GIGABYTE has a huge list of them that are ready to be unleashed in December and more so in January 2023 and beyond.

Let's start with GIGABYTE's upcoming family of Navi 31-powered AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards, where the company submitted seven different RDNA 3-powered GPUs. Starting from the top, we have the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XTX AORUS ELITE (GV-R79XTXAORUS E-24GD), GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING OC (GV-R79XTXGAMING OC-24GD), GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XTX GAMING (GV-R79XTXGAMING-24GD), GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XTX Reference (GV-R79XTX-24GC-B), GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XT GAMING OC (GV-R79XTGAMING OC-20GD), GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XT GAMING (GV-R79XTGAMING-20GD), GIGABYTE Radeon RX 7900 XT Reference (GV-R79XT-20GC-B).

On the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti side of the fence, GIGABYTE listed the following models with the EEC: GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AORUS MASTER (GV-N407TAORUS M-12GD), GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AORUS ELITE (GV-N407TAORUS E-12GD), GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING OC (GV-N407TGAMING OC-12GD), GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GAMING (GV-N407TGAMING 12GD), GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AERO OC (GV-N407TAERO OC-12GD), GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AERO (GV-N407TAERO-12GD), GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 Ti EAGLE OC (GV-N407TEAGLE OC-12GD), GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 Ti EAGLE (GV-N407TEAGLE-12GD).

