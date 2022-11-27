All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Sony: Activision merger would make Xbox one stop shop for shooters on console

Sony says that Xbox would become the 'one-stop shop' for shooters post-merger thanks to the wide variety of FPS franchises that Microsoft would own.

Sony: Activision merger would make Xbox one stop shop for shooters on console
Published Nov 27, 2022 3:52 AM CST   |   Updated Sun, Nov 27 2022 4:00 AM CST
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

If Microsoft is allowed to merge with Activision, then Xbox will become a "one stop shop" for shooter video games, Sony has told regulators.

Sony: Activision merger would make Xbox one stop shop for shooters on console 31
3

Sony's latest response to the Microsoft-Activision merger has made some new arguments against the deal. Sony's core argument boldly claims the merger would threaten the games industry during a pivotal point, but more specific arguments include Microsoft acquiring a much larger share in the very lucrative shooter genre.

Sony has told the UK's Competition and Markets Authority that Microsoft would essentially hold too many popular FPS franchises following the Activision merger, including Call of Duty, which dominates the premium console shooter space with over $31 billion in revenues generated to date. Other franchises would include Overwatch, which certifiably became a billion-dollar series in 2017, joining other wholly-owned Xbox megahits like Halo.

"Post-transaction, Xbox would become the one stop shop for all the best-selling shooter franchises on console (Call of Duty, Halo, Gears of War, Overwatch)...and it would then be free from serious competitive pressure," Sony says in the filing.

Sony: Activision merger would make Xbox one stop shop for shooters on console 3
3

Notable shooter franchises that Xbox would own if it merges with Activision:

  • Call of Duty
  • Halo
  • Overwatch
  • Gears of War
  • Wolfenstein
  • Doom
  • Perfect Dark
  • Quake
  • Prey

This could be a compelling point for regulators to consider, however it's worth noting that there are multiple competitors in the shooter space that have also made billions in revenue, including CS:GO, PUBG, Apex Legends, and the free-to-play titan Fortnite.

"Call of Duty has become synonymous with the FPS category and is the benchmark against which all other FPS games are measured," Sony further tells regulators.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£72.40
£72.40£74.02£74.60
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/27/2022 at 6:58 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:assets.publishing.service.gov.uk

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.