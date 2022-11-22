All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Samsung's huge 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is $999 for Black Friday sales

Samsung's massive 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is discounted for Black Friday: down from its original $1499 price, to just $999 for a limited time.

Samsung's huge 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is $999 for Black Friday sales
Published Nov 22, 2022 7:22 PM CST
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

If you've been waiting to pick yourself a monitor bargain during the Black Friday sales, Samsung has its gigantic 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor on the cheap: down from $1499 to just $999.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor rocks a massive 49-inch Quantum Dot-based QLED panel, with a native resolution of 5120 x 1440 and a super-smooth refresh rate of 240Hz. It has the same desktop real estate as two 27-inch monitors side-by-side but in one massive, beautiful gaming monitor.

Samsung's huge 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor
3

Samsung's huge 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor

Samsung has a beautiful 1000R curvature on the Odyssey G9, something that it markets as the "new apex of curved screen technology" and has been designed to match the contours of the human eye for "unimaginable realism". There's some beautiful design work on the back, with Samsung using a sleek matte black exterior that has a gorgeous lighting panel. It will stand out, that is... if it's not pressed against a wall on your gaming desk.

The Infinity core lighting design has 5 different modes that defaults to the wicked ice blue color shine, but you can tweak it with a simple RGB code for your own personalized look and style on the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor.

Not only does the 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor have HDR1000 that provides some deep darks and beautiful whites and contrast, but Samsung also includes HDR10+ support that optimizes brightness and contrast so that game scenes "look exactly how the developer intended".

You can grab Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor from their official website, down from $1499 to $999.

Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor (LC49G95TSSNXZA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1223.24
$1153.24$1317.92$999.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/22/2022 at 3:38 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.