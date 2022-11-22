Samsung's huge 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is $999 for Black Friday sales

If you've been waiting to pick yourself a monitor bargain during the Black Friday sales, Samsung has its gigantic 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor on the cheap: down from $1499 to just $999.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor rocks a massive 49-inch Quantum Dot-based QLED panel, with a native resolution of 5120 x 1440 and a super-smooth refresh rate of 240Hz. It has the same desktop real estate as two 27-inch monitors side-by-side but in one massive, beautiful gaming monitor.

Samsung's huge 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor

Samsung has a beautiful 1000R curvature on the Odyssey G9, something that it markets as the "new apex of curved screen technology" and has been designed to match the contours of the human eye for "unimaginable realism". There's some beautiful design work on the back, with Samsung using a sleek matte black exterior that has a gorgeous lighting panel. It will stand out, that is... if it's not pressed against a wall on your gaming desk.

The Infinity core lighting design has 5 different modes that defaults to the wicked ice blue color shine, but you can tweak it with a simple RGB code for your own personalized look and style on the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor.

Not only does the 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor have HDR1000 that provides some deep darks and beautiful whites and contrast, but Samsung also includes HDR10+ support that optimizes brightness and contrast so that game scenes "look exactly how the developer intended".

You can grab Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor from their official website, down from $1499 to $999.