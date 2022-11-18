A closer look at the 2024 Chevrolet Trax, a revamped SUV with $21,495 price tag

The 2024 Chevrolet Trax is an affordable new SUV that features five trims, all of which start at less than $25,000 MSRP. Chevy hopes to win over customers that are looking for the versatility of an SUV but the practicality of a sedan - and believes the Trax is packed with enough technology and features. Here is a brief vehicle walkaround done by Autoblog:

The Trax has a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine responsible for 137 horsepower and generating 162 lb-ft. of torque - so you might not take anyone off the line, but that really isn't the focus of a Trax anyway. It's the same engine platform currently used by the Trailblazer, along with an identical base engine.

The side profile was lowered four inches from previous models, while the wheelbase added six inches to reach 106 inches.

3

The 2024 Chevrolet Trax makes its public debut (Both article images courtesy of Autoblog)

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility comes standard in 2024, along with Chevy Safety Assist. The safety suite includes functions such as front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist, following distance indicator, high beam assist, and similar features.

3

Here is the pricing for all 2024 Chevrolet Trax trims:

LS - $21,495

1RS - $23,195

LT - $23,395

2RS - $24,995

ACTIVE - $24,995

The vehicle line will go on sale in spring 2023. Chevrolet is expected to release fuel mileage and other specific details prior to a sales push.

Customers will need to decide if they want to opt for the 2024 Chevy Trax or pick a Trailblazer trim. It will depend on pricing, intended driving, and which trim features really jump out to you.