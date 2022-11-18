All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

A closer look at the 2024 Chevrolet Trax, a revamped SUV with $21,495 price tag

Chevrolet appears to have made an interesting decision moving forward with a new 2024 Trax, which closely mimics the Trailblazer.

A closer look at the 2024 Chevrolet Trax, a revamped SUV with $21,495 price tag
Published Nov 18, 2022 12:00 PM CST
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

The 2024 Chevrolet Trax is an affordable new SUV that features five trims, all of which start at less than $25,000 MSRP. Chevy hopes to win over customers that are looking for the versatility of an SUV but the practicality of a sedan - and believes the Trax is packed with enough technology and features. Here is a brief vehicle walkaround done by Autoblog:

The Trax has a 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine responsible for 137 horsepower and generating 162 lb-ft. of torque - so you might not take anyone off the line, but that really isn't the focus of a Trax anyway. It's the same engine platform currently used by the Trailblazer, along with an identical base engine.

The side profile was lowered four inches from previous models, while the wheelbase added six inches to reach 106 inches.

The 2024 Chevrolet Trax makes its public debut (Both article images courtesy of <a href="https://www.autoblog.com/" target="_blank"><strong>Autoblog</strong></a>)
3

The 2024 Chevrolet Trax makes its public debut (Both article images courtesy of Autoblog)

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility comes standard in 2024, along with Chevy Safety Assist. The safety suite includes functions such as front pedestrian braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist, following distance indicator, high beam assist, and similar features.

A closer look at the 2024 Chevrolet Trax, a revamped SUV with $21,495 price tag 02
3

Here is the pricing for all 2024 Chevrolet Trax trims:

  • LS - $21,495
  • 1RS - $23,195
  • LT - $23,395
  • 2RS - $24,995
  • ACTIVE - $24,995

The vehicle line will go on sale in spring 2023. Chevrolet is expected to release fuel mileage and other specific details prior to a sales push.

Customers will need to decide if they want to opt for the 2024 Chevy Trax or pick a Trailblazer trim. It will depend on pricing, intended driving, and which trim features really jump out to you.

Buy at Amazon

Kocak Gold Genuine Leather Car Keychain Keyring Accessories Compatible with Car

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/18/2022 at 3:13 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:autoblog.com, media.chevrolet.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.