2024 Subaru Impreza compact goes hatchback only, unveiled at 2024 LA Auto Show

The 2024 Subaru Impreza compact car was unveiled at the 2022 LA Auto Show. The 5-door hatchback now completely replaces the Impreza sedan - and interested buyers will be able to get their hands-on one starting in spring 2023. Subaru is trimming back its effort with more strategy for the new Impreza - the 2023 model had two body styles with seven different trim options.

The Impreza Base and Sport trims feature a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder direct-injection Subaru Boxer engine that powers a 152hp engine with 145 lb.-ft. of torque. The Impreza RS has a 2.5-liter Boxer engine that cranks out 182hp with 178 lb.-ft. of torque. Both the Sport and RS trims include an 8-speed manual mode activated with steering wheel paddle shifters. That's right, the Subaru Impreza has said goodbye to manual transmissions with the 2024 model.

The 6th generation Impreza includes an 11.6-inch Subaru Starlink infotainment display that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The RS trim features RS badging on the front doors and rear hatch, along with 18-inch wheels, and upgraded LED headlights. Both the Sport and RS trims have a sport-tuned suspension system to improve handling performance.

Subaru wanted to offer closer attention to safety, as all 2024 Impreza models ship with the Subaru EyeSight driver assistance technology. Solutions such as rear cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, blind-spot detection, and pedestrian/cyclist location features - designed to keep car passengers and pedestrians safe.

Subaru didn't disclose pricing details yet, but the 2023 Impreza started around $21,000 - so don't be surprised of the 2024 model costs a few thousand more.

