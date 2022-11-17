All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
2024 Subaru Impreza compact goes hatchback only, unveiled at 2024 LA Auto Show

Japanese automaker Subaru used the 2024 LA Auto Show to publicly unveil the upgraded and refined 2024 Subaru Impreza in a sporty design.

Published Nov 17, 2022 5:00 PM CST
The 2024 Subaru Impreza compact car was unveiled at the 2022 LA Auto Show. The 5-door hatchback now completely replaces the Impreza sedan - and interested buyers will be able to get their hands-on one starting in spring 2023. Subaru is trimming back its effort with more strategy for the new Impreza - the 2023 model had two body styles with seven different trim options.

2024 Subaru Impreza compact goes hatchback only, unveiled at 2024 LA Auto Show 01
The Impreza Base and Sport trims feature a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder direct-injection Subaru Boxer engine that powers a 152hp engine with 145 lb.-ft. of torque. The Impreza RS has a 2.5-liter Boxer engine that cranks out 182hp with 178 lb.-ft. of torque. Both the Sport and RS trims include an 8-speed manual mode activated with steering wheel paddle shifters. That's right, the Subaru Impreza has said goodbye to manual transmissions with the 2024 model.

The 6th generation Impreza includes an 11.6-inch Subaru Starlink infotainment display that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

2024 Subaru Impreza compact goes hatchback only, unveiled at 2024 LA Auto Show 05
The RS trim features RS badging on the front doors and rear hatch, along with 18-inch wheels, and upgraded LED headlights. Both the Sport and RS trims have a sport-tuned suspension system to improve handling performance.

2024 Subaru Impreza compact goes hatchback only, unveiled at 2024 LA Auto Show 03
Subaru wanted to offer closer attention to safety, as all 2024 Impreza models ship with the Subaru EyeSight driver assistance technology. Solutions such as rear cross-traffic alert, lane keep assist, blind-spot detection, and pedestrian/cyclist location features - designed to keep car passengers and pedestrians safe.

Subaru didn't disclose pricing details yet, but the 2023 Impreza started around $21,000 - so don't be surprised of the 2024 model costs a few thousand more.

Skateboard legend Bucky Lasek looks at the 2024 Subaru Impreza RS:

NEWS SOURCE:media.subaru.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

