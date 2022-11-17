Volkswagen ID. family tops 500,000 delivered, one year sooner than expected

German automaker Volkswagen has successfully delivered more than 500,000 models from its ID. Vehicle series, reaching the number one year earlier than expected. Volkswagen is developing a long-term strategy to help usher in the era of electric vehicles and didn't want to wait to begin research. The series is currently made up of the ID.3, ID4. ID.5, and ID.6 models, with others expected in 2023.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Instead, Volkswagen decided to proactively work towards the electrification of its vehicle fleet - with ID.3 models reaching customers in October 2020, the company didn't need long to reach 500,000 units. By 2030, Volkswagen expects EVs to account for 70% of sales in Europe - and wants half of the sales in the US and China by 2030. Currently, Volkswagen EVs are made in the United States, with production in Europe not expected until at least 2033.

The ID. family allows Volkswagen to provide over-the-air updates and other features to enhance the digital customer experience. Safety and drive assist features should be easier to deploy directly to drivers with OTA updates.

Like other automakers, Volkswagen is fighting tooth and nail to keep up with production demand, despite supply chain issues and semiconductor shortages.

Here is what Imelda Labbe, board member for sales, marketing and after sales at Volkswagen, said in a press release:

"Our focus is unchanged - we want to make Volkswagen the most desirable brand for sustainable mobility." The order bank at Volkswagen remains high: "We are doing our utmost to deliver the roughly 135,000 ID.s on order to our customers as quickly as possible. However, due to the persistently strained situation as regards the supply of parts we are repeatedly having to adjust production."

Recently, the company unveiled the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, a European van model, mixes technology alongside a modern driving experience. The Buzz is expected to arrive to US buyers in 2024, after being officially introduced to the market sometime in 2023.