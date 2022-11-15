2023 Nissan Versa price starts at $15,730, delivering surprising affordability

The 2023 Nissan Versa will offer four different versions, and all of them feature starting price tags of less than $20,000. The Versa S 5-speed manual edition starts at $15,730, with the Versa S (Xtronic CVT) available for $17,400, while the Versa SV ($19,020) and Versa SR ($19,720) feature higher price tags.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The 2023 edition Versa goes on sale in December 2022. At a time when both used and new cars increased in price, Nissan worked to cater to a larger demographic. The company did a survey of vehicle owners and lessees found the following: "...more than half of respondents - 53% - identified affordability as one of the most important attributes in a new vehicle, closely followed by fuel economy (34%)."

All Versa models have a 1.6-liter DOHC 4-cylinder engine that pushes 122 horsepower - can't really expect a car less than $20,000 to accelerate fast off the line. However, that lack of acceleration means better gas mileage, with the automatic models rated up to 40 mpg highway driving.

4

Safety features include lane departure warning, pedestrian detection, rear automatic braking, and automatic emergency braking - with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment hub. The S Plus package also provides Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

4

The SV has a center console featuring an armrest, a different interior color, a wireless charging pad, adding a few extra perks. The SR features an 8-inch touchscreen upgrade, along with automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, and more. The SR has a new 17-inch wheel design to separate it from the other versions.