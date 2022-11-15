All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
2023 Nissan Versa price starts at $15,730, delivering surprising affordability

If you're looking for an affordable car next year, every 2023 Nissan Versa version all start less than $20,000 - a welcome reprieve from rising prices.

2023 Nissan Versa price starts at $15,730, delivering surprising affordability
Published Nov 15, 2022 1:41 AM CST
The 2023 Nissan Versa will offer four different versions, and all of them feature starting price tags of less than $20,000. The Versa S 5-speed manual edition starts at $15,730, with the Versa S (Xtronic CVT) available for $17,400, while the Versa SV ($19,020) and Versa SR ($19,720) feature higher price tags.

The 2023 edition Versa goes on sale in December 2022. At a time when both used and new cars increased in price, Nissan worked to cater to a larger demographic. The company did a survey of vehicle owners and lessees found the following: "...more than half of respondents - 53% - identified affordability as one of the most important attributes in a new vehicle, closely followed by fuel economy (34%)."

All Versa models have a 1.6-liter DOHC 4-cylinder engine that pushes 122 horsepower - can't really expect a car less than $20,000 to accelerate fast off the line. However, that lack of acceleration means better gas mileage, with the automatic models rated up to 40 mpg highway driving.

Safety features include lane departure warning, pedestrian detection, rear automatic braking, and automatic emergency braking - with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment hub. The S Plus package also provides Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

The SV has a center console featuring an armrest, a different interior color, a wireless charging pad, adding a few extra perks. The SR features an 8-inch touchscreen upgrade, along with automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, and more. The SR has a new 17-inch wheel design to separate it from the other versions.

NEWS SOURCE:usa.nissannews.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

