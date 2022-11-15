Lamborghini can't keep up with production demand, sold out until mid-2024

Italian luxury automaker Lamborghini is sold out completely through 2023 and right into 2024, according to CEO Stephan Winkelmann. For a company that specializes in limited numbers of vehicles produced each year, this certainly isn't the worst position Lamborghini finds itself in.

Here is what Stephan said while interviewed by FOX Business: "We already have 18-19 months waiting period for a new car. We are selling more cars than we are able to produce."

Through the first three quarters of 2022 (January to September), the luxury automaker matched the 2020 sales year (7,430 models sold) - Lamborghini's second-best sales tally. Judging by the current vehicle lineup - and the fact that they already have unreleased cars selling thousands of units - Lamborghini will continue to see success over the next couple of years.

The Urus SUV proved especially popular, with 4,834 units sold - and Lamborghini was forced to rebuild 15 Aventador Ultimae supercars due a cargo ship sinking with the supercars onboard.

Looking ahead, Lamborghini will continue to look for unique high-end designs - and find ways to increase production capacity, when it can be improved. The 2023 Aventador replacement has 3,000 orders - a hybrid system - as the famed model changes in the future. The Aventador is the best-selling V12 Lamborghini ever made, delivering 10,000 units from 2011 to 2020.

Even if there is an economic downturn, Lamborghini believes its ability to help customers customize models will remain sought after: "It enables us to ferry boat the Lamborghini brand from one shore to the other. They want more and more cars that which are not looking like any other car."