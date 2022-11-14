All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac NV7000 1TB SSD, the 'value priced hyper-speed' option! 🔥

Scientists release video of 5-foot alligator being cut out of Florida python

A video released by scientists has gone viral after it shows a 5-foot alligator being cut out of an 18-foot python - the snake managed to swallow it whole.

Scientists release video of 5-foot alligator being cut out of Florida python
Published Nov 14, 2022 3:46 AM CST
1 minute & 22 seconds read time

A group of scientists discovered a massive Burmese python had a significant lump in its stomach. This python was euthanized for science and dissected.

The group of five scientists, including Rosie Moore, geoscientists based in Florida, took to social media on November 1 by posting a video to Moore's Instagram account that showcased the massive 18-foot-long python being de-skinned and eventually cut open to reveal it had consumed a 5-foot-long alligator that was mostly still intact. Moore spoke to CNN and said that the researchers were taking breaks during the dissection process just to get away from the smell. Moore said she thought it was "pretty gross too".

As for where the python was found, officials at the Everglades National Park discovered the monstrous invasive snake and killed it. Officials have deemed these species of python to be a "threat to a variety of wildlife in the Everglades National Park" as they "are eating our native wildlife" and "outcompeting native animals for food." Moore said that these types of snakes have "have successfully invaded ecologically sensitive areas". In response to these dangerous snakes, the state of Florida has implemented 100 licensed python hunters that are paid to catch and kill these snakes.

"I sleep maybe every other night. I'm either out in the field with the hunters myself or I'm at home tracking them. They're very cryptic animals. They're very well camouflaged. You could be right up on a python, and it blends in so well to its environment, if you don't know what you're looking for, chances are it's going to walk right past," said Mike Kirkland, an invasive-species biologist who manages the South Florida Water Management District's python-elimination program

Nearly 10,000 Burmese pythons have been removed from Florida's ecosystem.

Buy at Amazon

Market Trendz Official Logo NASA I Mini Pocket Logo NASA T Shirts for Youth

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$20.95
$20.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/14/2022 at 5:12 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:businessinsider.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.