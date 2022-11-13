All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
2022 Land Rover Range Rover First Edition delivers luxury to affluent buyers

Drivers are beginning to share their thoughts after testing out the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover First Edition luxury SUV - and you better save your pennies.

Published Nov 13, 2022 7:50 PM CST
The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover First Edition luxury SUV seems to deliver the expected performance from a rather pricey vehicle.

The Land Rover Range Rover First Edition has a high six-figure starting price, but has been designed to accommodate a driver and passengers in great luxury
The Land Rover Range Rover First Edition has a high six-figure starting price, but has been designed to accommodate a driver and passengers in great luxury (All Images Courtesy of Marc Urbano / Car and Driver)

The test model Car and Driver tried was $169,900, slightly higher than the $164,000 base price - and featured a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine powering 523hp and 553 lb-ft of torque.

There is a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment center with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. In addition, drivers can sign up for a data plan and deliver voice commands using Amazon Alexa. Rear passengers also have access to 11.4" entertainment screens for them to enjoy. The front seats are 24-way heated and cooled, with a built-in electric massage feature. The leather seats are complemented with an Ecru walnut veneer.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover First Edition delivers luxury to affluent buyers 03
Would it make a good everyday driver? Yeah, the Millennial Mom isn't so sure about that one:

In my opinion, there are too many automated functions, meaning more things that can easily be broken. (Land Rover was at the bottom of J.D. Power's Dependability Study.) For example, there were a couple times the buttons didn't work - after pressing something on the screen, it would light up (which makes you think it's going to work) then turn off immediately. There's likely a reason for things like that, but no readout that might show a diagnosis of the problem.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover First Edition delivers luxury to affluent buyers 02
An auto industry test driver from Forbes apparently has a history with the Range Rover brand, and shared his experience:

"At the end of my week with the Range Rover, I contemplate the fraught relationship. Yes, the car may have a storied past and a troubling image, but it is also one of the only SUVs on the road today which feels genuine to its origin. With every carmaker - be it a luxury marque, a sports car specialist, or even makers of city runarounds tempted by the lucrative SUV market - there is something comforting in knowing the Range Rover is and was always a luxury 4x4."

NEWS SOURCE:driving.ca

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

