2022 Land Rover Range Rover First Edition delivers luxury to affluent buyers

The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover First Edition luxury SUV seems to deliver the expected performance from a rather pricey vehicle.

The Land Rover Range Rover First Edition has a high six-figure starting price, but has been designed to accommodate a driver and passengers in great luxury (All Images Courtesy of Marc Urbano / Car and Driver)

The test model Car and Driver tried was $169,900, slightly higher than the $164,000 base price - and featured a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine powering 523hp and 553 lb-ft of torque.

There is a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment center with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. In addition, drivers can sign up for a data plan and deliver voice commands using Amazon Alexa. Rear passengers also have access to 11.4" entertainment screens for them to enjoy. The front seats are 24-way heated and cooled, with a built-in electric massage feature. The leather seats are complemented with an Ecru walnut veneer.

Would it make a good everyday driver? Yeah, the Millennial Mom isn't so sure about that one:

In my opinion, there are too many automated functions, meaning more things that can easily be broken. (Land Rover was at the bottom of J.D. Power's Dependability Study.) For example, there were a couple times the buttons didn't work - after pressing something on the screen, it would light up (which makes you think it's going to work) then turn off immediately. There's likely a reason for things like that, but no readout that might show a diagnosis of the problem.

An auto industry test driver from Forbes apparently has a history with the Range Rover brand, and shared his experience: