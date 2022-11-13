2022 Land Rover Range Rover First Edition delivers luxury to affluent buyers
Drivers are beginning to share their thoughts after testing out the 2022 Land Rover Range Rover First Edition luxury SUV - and you better save your pennies.
The 2022 Land Rover Range Rover First Edition luxury SUV seems to deliver the expected performance from a rather pricey vehicle.
The test model Car and Driver tried was $169,900, slightly higher than the $164,000 base price - and featured a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine powering 523hp and 553 lb-ft of torque.
There is a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment center with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. In addition, drivers can sign up for a data plan and deliver voice commands using Amazon Alexa. Rear passengers also have access to 11.4" entertainment screens for them to enjoy. The front seats are 24-way heated and cooled, with a built-in electric massage feature. The leather seats are complemented with an Ecru walnut veneer.
Would it make a good everyday driver? Yeah, the Millennial Mom isn't so sure about that one:
In my opinion, there are too many automated functions, meaning more things that can easily be broken. (Land Rover was at the bottom of J.D. Power's Dependability Study.) For example, there were a couple times the buttons didn't work - after pressing something on the screen, it would light up (which makes you think it's going to work) then turn off immediately. There's likely a reason for things like that, but no readout that might show a diagnosis of the problem.
An auto industry test driver from Forbes apparently has a history with the Range Rover brand, and shared his experience:
"At the end of my week with the Range Rover, I contemplate the fraught relationship. Yes, the car may have a storied past and a troubling image, but it is also one of the only SUVs on the road today which feels genuine to its origin. With every carmaker - be it a luxury marque, a sports car specialist, or even makers of city runarounds tempted by the lucrative SUV market - there is something comforting in knowing the Range Rover is and was always a luxury 4x4."