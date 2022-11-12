Red Dead Redemption franchise sales break 70 million

Rockstar's beloved Red Dead renegade cowboy franchise has sold over 70 million copies worldwide, Take-Two Interactive reveals in its Q2'23 earnings brief.

The Red Dead Redemption series is Rockstar's second most-popular video game franchise with over 70 million units sold across two games and two console generations. The latest numbers from publisher Take-Two Interactive confirm Red Dead's sales split as 24 million for Red Dead Redemption, and a whopping 46 million for Red Dead Redemption 2.

The franchise managed to sell 2 million copies from June 30 to September 30, 2022, and surprisingly enough, the numbers indicate that both Red Dead Redemption on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One managed to sell 1 million copies each. That's quite surprising given the age of the original game--RDR1 was launched in 2010, more than 12 years ago.

Despite growing full game sales, the Red Dead franchise is currently on the back burner as Rockstar Games focuses most of its attention of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Red Dead Online, the game's free online multiplayer component, is still active however Rockstar has not released major or meaningful content to the mode for quite some time.

Previously there were rumblings about a possible Red Dead Redemption remaster planned for new-gen systems, however those projects have reportedly been cancelled.

There were also rumors about a potential Red Dead Redemption 2 re-release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, but those have yet to materialize in any meaningful way...which is usually the case for Rockstar rumors.