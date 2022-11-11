All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac NV7000 1TB SSD, the 'value priced hyper-speed' option! 🔥

Twitter rolls out second 'official' check mark for authentic accounts

Twitter has reenabled its second 'official' gray check mark for accounts that had verification before Elon Musk rolled out the revised Twitter Blue.

Twitter rolls out second 'official' check mark for authentic accounts
Published Nov 11, 2022 3:32 AM CST
1 minute & 19 seconds read time

Twitter rolled out its Twitter Blue subscription service on November 9, and temporarily users noticed two check verification check marks scattered across the platform.

Twitter rolls out second 'official' check mark for authentic accounts 02
2

Before Musk changed everything to do with verification check marks, accounts would receive the typical blue verification check mark after providing Twitter with accurate information on the identity of the owner of the account. Typically, accounts given the blue verified checkmark pre-Musk's takeover also had to have a considerable amount of followers, or met other criteria. Now, check marks can be purchased with Twitter Blue, leading to thousands of parody accounts being created of companies, public figures, and celebrities.

Now, Twitter has rolled out another check mark that was briefly seen when Twitter Blue launched, gray checks. The "official" gray checks are seemingly coming back, but to only a few big-name accounts such as Amazon, Nike, Coca-Cola, The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, Wired, Twitter's own account, and more.

Now there are two check marks to watch out for on Twitter. The blue check mark indicates that the account has paid for Twitter Blue, and the other "is verified because it's notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category."

Earlier Thursday, Musk tweeted that "too many corrupt legacy Blue 'verification' checkmarks exist, so no choice but to remove legacy Blue in coming months."

In other Elon Musk-Twitter news, the SpaceX CEO recently announced new rules around parody and impersonation Twitter accounts, writing on his personal Twitter account that users must have "parody" in their display name.

Buy at Amazon

Market Trendz Official Logo NASA I Mini Pocket Logo NASA T Shirts for Youth

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$21.95
$21.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/11/2022 at 1:06 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:theverge.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.