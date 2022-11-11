Top Twitter executives resign as they don't want to play Game of Thrones at work

Since Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, top executives at the company have departed, with two more top executives recently leaving and describing their experience at the social media company as "Game of Thrones"- like.

A new report from NBC News has revealed that top Twitter executives such as Twitter's Chief Information Security Officer, Lea Kissner, along with Twitter's Chief Compliance Officer, Marianne Fogarty, officially resigned Wednesday night, following the rollout of Twitter Blue and the slew of account impersonations that have and still are taking place.

The publication reports that the top executives left the company only hours before SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sent out his very first email to Twitter employees, which was titled "difficult times ahead". The email implemented a mandatory return-to-work policy. Fogarty recently took to Twitter and wrote, "I don't watch Game of Thrones. I certainly don't want to play it at work." The roller coaster at Twitter has attracted the attention of the Federal Trade Commission, as a spokesperson for the government agency recently wrote that the agency is "tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern".

Adding that there is "No CEO or company is above the law, and companies must follow our consent decrees. Our revised consent order gives us new tools to ensure compliance, and we are prepared to use them," wrote the spokesperson

NBC News reports that it has seen Twitter employees' Slack chat and that some private messages from staff within that group inbox speculated that Musk's decision to roll out changes extremely quickly is what's putting the entire company at risk of an FTC audit. To further add to the rocky road Twitter is traveling on, Musk recently announced on his personal Twitter account that over the coming months, Twitter will "do lots of dumb things", and that the platform will keep what "works & change what doesn't".

According to a recent report, more than 1 million people have left Twitter since Elon Musk has taken over the company, but according to Musk, the platform is hitting new milestones when it comes to usage, indicating more people are on Twitter now than ever before. Additionally, Musk recently posted an image of a shirt that mocks people who don't like the $8 price tag for Twitter Blue. More information on all of those stories can be found below.