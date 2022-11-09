All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Italian automaker Aehra unveils luxury electric SUV set for production in 2025

The luxury EV market has another potential competitor with a fully-electric SUV unveiled by Aehra, catering to drivers with deep pockets.

Published Nov 9, 2022 3:19 AM CST
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

Aehra might not be a recognizable name, but that doesn't matter now, as the luxury Italian electric automaker has introduced its first vehicle. Simply called the Aehra SUV currently, the vehicle designers wanted to find ways to build an efficient EV with a bold design and character to match.

The car's aerodynamic design was made with the help of computational fluid dynamics (CFD), which molded the SUV's shape. Since we're early on in the process, Aehra didn't disclose a lot of details, including its first model's wind tunnel results.

Drivers can expect to drive an SUV made with well-researched, light, sustainable materials - including forged carbon fiber - with a monocoque construction.

Here is what Hazim Nada, founder and CEO of Aehra, said in a press statement:

"The AEHRA SUV represents a radical combination of cutting-edge sustainable materials, ultraadvanced EV technology, smart manufacturing technologies, pure Italian design, and of course, a seminal moment in our company's history.

Supremely comfortable, beautifully balanced, and graceful, the SUV ushers in a new era of EV style and sophistication, and signifies the next successful milestone on AEHRA's strategic journey to a rollout of both our sophisticated vehicles to global markets in 2025."

Aehra expects to introduce an electric sedan in February 2023 - this model also should be available sometime in 2025. Annual production goals will start between 20,000 and 25,000 units manufactured - and could see a price tag upwards of $180,000.

Automakers must plan accordingly to adapt to changing laws that will prevent the sale of new gas or diesel vehicles over the next 20 years. Regular consumers might be able to appreciate a high-tech, shiny EV, but will continue to call for more affordable models - though a niche luxury brand simply won't care one way or another.

NEWS SOURCE:aehra.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

