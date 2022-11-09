All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: Netac NV7000 1TB SSD, the 'value priced hyper-speed' option

Want a chance to win a 'value priced hyper-speed SSD' from our friends at Netac? Read on as we tell you how to win the Netac NV7000 1TB SSD.

Published Nov 9, 2022 11:42 PM CST   |   Updated Thu, Nov 10 2022 12:39 AM CST
New Giveaway!

Global entry! We have teamed up with Netac to give away one of its awesome new NV7000 1TB SSDs to one lucky winner.

In our very own review of the NV7000 1TB SSD from back at the end of August, Jon Coulter, our in-house SSD guru, said: "Netac is bringing value like none other with its NV7000 SSD, making it TweakTown Elite and worthy of our highest award."

And in his bottom line, he simply said: "Best value for a hyper-class SSD."

We rank SSDs in terms of overall user experience (performance where it matters most) as expressed by PCMark 10 storage and 3DMark gaming storage tests. We consider a user experience score of 11K or more to verify an SSD as a TweakTown Elite performer. The NV7000 is a TweakTown Elite performer and ranks 15th all-time on our chart of 51 SSDs. In fact, the iteration we received looks like it's actually a better performer with hynix flash and IG5236 than it would be with E18 and B47R or IG5236 with B47R.

How to Win

Disclaimer

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or YouTube. You understand that you are providing your information to TweakTown and not to Facebook or YouTube. Information provided is only for selecting and contacting a winner. Your email address will be added to the TweakTown Newsletter if you decide to add it.

  • The giveaway runs from November 9, 2022 until November 16, 2022 at 3:00 pm GMT +10 - no entries will be taken into consideration after that time.
  • We will select winner(s) randomly using Fanpage Karma's "Good Luck Fairy" (https://www.fanpagekarma.com/facebook-promotion)
  • If you are a winner, you will be asked to provide your full name, address, and telephone number for shipping via Facebook message. These details will only be made available to the company participating in this giveaway. If you do not claim your prize within two weeks, it is forfeited.
  • For this weekly prize, anyone in the world can enter. You don't pay the shipping charges, but you are responsible for all taxes and / or duties.
