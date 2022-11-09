GIVEAWAY: Netac NV7000 1TB SSD, the 'value priced hyper-speed' option

New Giveaway!

Global entry! We have teamed up with Netac to give away one of its awesome new NV7000 1TB SSDs to one lucky winner.

In our very own review of the NV7000 1TB SSD from back at the end of August, Jon Coulter, our in-house SSD guru, said: "Netac is bringing value like none other with its NV7000 SSD, making it TweakTown Elite and worthy of our highest award."

And in his bottom line, he simply said: "Best value for a hyper-class SSD."

We rank SSDs in terms of overall user experience (performance where it matters most) as expressed by PCMark 10 storage and 3DMark gaming storage tests. We consider a user experience score of 11K or more to verify an SSD as a TweakTown Elite performer. The NV7000 is a TweakTown Elite performer and ranks 15th all-time on our chart of 51 SSDs. In fact, the iteration we received looks like it's actually a better performer with hynix flash and IG5236 than it would be with E18 and B47R or IG5236 with B47R.

