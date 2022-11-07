Take-Two lists subscriptions, streaming, and Web 3.0 as growth opportunities

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Published Nov 7, 2022 11:03 PM CST
Following its combination with Zynga, Take-Two Interactive is now interested in pursuing subscriptions, game streaming, and even Web 3 technologies as potential growth vectors for its business.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick is typically conservative in its views, and has expressed lots of skepticism against emerging trends like game subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass and game streaming. Now in a recent Q2 investors briefing, the company has outlined a few interesting pathways to potential future growth, including Web 3 integration.

The emerging growth opportunities include possible exploration in things like:

  • Subscriptions
  • Direct-to-consumer
  • Cloud and game streaming
  • Esports
  • Growth Markets
  • Emerging opportunities (Web3)
While Take-Two didn't expand or really discuss these growth targets or any kind of specific plans regarding subscriptions and the like, it's heavily implied that more than a few of these trends will lean more towards Zynga's mobile games.

For instance, Zynga has already confirmed they are working on NFT play-to-earn games using blockchain technology, so that's Web3 covered.

We've already seen Take-Two explore other trends. As for subscriptions, Take-Two has already loaded some of its most popular games onto subscription services including Grand Theft Auto V, which appeared briefly on Game Pass to much benefit to game sales and in-game monetization.

Other examples include Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online being included on Google's Stadia game streaming service.

We have to wonder, though, how many of the games in Take-Two's massive 87-title pipeline will incorporate these trends? Outside of the Japanese market, with players like Square Enix and Konami fully embracing NFTs, blockchain, and Web3, the dedicated games industry has shied away from NFTs and Web3 as publishers focus on more guaranteed money-makers. The current macro-economic environment is challenging enough and most publishers aren't eager to disrupt their own markets with speculative, unsafe bets.

NEWS SOURCE:ir.take2games.com

