All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac NV7000 1TB SSD, the 'value priced hyper-speed' option! 🔥

1+ million people have left Twitter since Elon Musk's takeover, says MIT

Elon Musk is now the owner of Twitter, and since the SpaceX CEO took over the company, more than 1 million people have left the platform.

1+ million people have left Twitter since Elon Musk's takeover, says MIT
Published Nov 10, 2022 7:06 AM CST
1 minute & 25 seconds read time

The bimonthly magazine owned by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has reported that Twitter has lost 1 million users since Elon Musk has taken over the company.

1+ million people have left Twitter since Elon Musk's takeover, says MIT 06
2

MIT Technology Review recently reported that Twitter has lost more than 1 million users since Elon Musk has taken the reins of the company, according to Bot Sentinel, which analyzed 3.1 million accounts on Twitter and that out of those accounts 877,000 accounts were deactivated with an additional 497,000 being suspended between the dates of October 27, a day after Elon Musk took over, to November 1. Notably, these numbers represent more than double the typical number.

Bot Sentinel's analysis on its dataset revealed that there was an increase of 208% lost account on Twitter during the aforementioned timeframe when compared to the week before Elon Musk took control of the platform. Christopher Bouzy, founder of Bot Sentinel said that analysts believe there was a sharp increase in suspended accounts from Twitter users testing Twitter's rules which Musk said he would be updating to allow for a wider variety of content on the platform.

"We also believe the increase in suspensions is from Twitter taking action on accounts purposely violating Twitter's rules to see if they can push the limits of 'free speech,'" said Bouzy.

"I believe if users continue to deactivate their accounts en masse, it will become a significant problem for the platform. If left-leaning and marginalized people leave the platform, Twitter will not differ from Parler or Truth Social," said Bouzy.

Despite reports from Bot Sentinel, Musk has tweeted that Twitter reached a new milestone for usage.

Buy at Amazon

EXPLACK Men NASA T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99$19.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/10/2022 at 7:02 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:masslive.com, technologyreview.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.