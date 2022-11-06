Interested buyers will have to wait a couple years for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup

GMC said its Hummer EV pickup and SUV models are sold out for at least a couple of years, with a full reservation list. Once known for its gas-guzzling nature, the new Hummer EV line has brought great attention to a new generation of electric-powered driving.

There are currently 90,000 reservations for both the Hummer EV Pickup and Hummer EV SUV models - and is no longer accepting additional reservations. Even people on the reservation list might wait past 2024 before they receive a delivery. The Hummer EV production is on hold at the moment, with GM preparing the plant to prepare to hopefully ramp up production.

GMC brand chief Duncan Aldred said the automaker had 65,000 reservations in March - and admitted back then that some of the customers wouldn't be delivered until 2024 - and then the reservations kept on arriving.

Here is what GM representatives told the Robb Report:

"GMC Hummer EV customers are excited about the off-road capability and incredible on-road performance their supertruck offers-all with zero-tailpipe-emissions. This enthusiastic interest has led to over 90,000 reservations for both Pickup and SUV, and we're excited to say this incredible demand has led to Hummer EV reservations being fully booked at this time."

As of September 2022, only 2,570 Hummer EV Pickup units were produced - but hopes to ramp up production in 2023. The company was able to produce 750 in September, which is the highest benchmark they've met - which is just 9,000 in one year - so there is a lot of work left to be done.

Here is what Car and Driver said about the 2022 GMC Hummer EV: "It's big, brash, and brawny like its forebears, proving that an electric Hummer is still very much a Hummer."

The GMC Hummer EV SUV is expected to start production sometime in 2023, with both Hummer vehicles powered by the GM Ultium battery and drive motor technologies.