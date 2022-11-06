All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Interested buyers will have to wait a couple years for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup

If you're not already on the reservation list, it looks like you may have to wait a couple years before you get a GMC Hummer EV Pickup.

Interested buyers will have to wait a couple years for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup
Published Nov 6, 2022 1:46 AM CST
1 minute & 41 seconds read time

GMC said its Hummer EV pickup and SUV models are sold out for at least a couple of years, with a full reservation list. Once known for its gas-guzzling nature, the new Hummer EV line has brought great attention to a new generation of electric-powered driving.

Interested buyers will have to wait a couple years for the GMC Hummer EV Pickup 01
2

There are currently 90,000 reservations for both the Hummer EV Pickup and Hummer EV SUV models - and is no longer accepting additional reservations. Even people on the reservation list might wait past 2024 before they receive a delivery. The Hummer EV production is on hold at the moment, with GM preparing the plant to prepare to hopefully ramp up production.

GMC brand chief Duncan Aldred said the automaker had 65,000 reservations in March - and admitted back then that some of the customers wouldn't be delivered until 2024 - and then the reservations kept on arriving.

Here is what GM representatives told the Robb Report:

"GMC Hummer EV customers are excited about the off-road capability and incredible on-road performance their supertruck offers-all with zero-tailpipe-emissions. This enthusiastic interest has led to over 90,000 reservations for both Pickup and SUV, and we're excited to say this incredible demand has led to Hummer EV reservations being fully booked at this time."

As of September 2022, only 2,570 Hummer EV Pickup units were produced - but hopes to ramp up production in 2023. The company was able to produce 750 in September, which is the highest benchmark they've met - which is just 9,000 in one year - so there is a lot of work left to be done.

Here is what Car and Driver said about the 2022 GMC Hummer EV: "It's big, brash, and brawny like its forebears, proving that an electric Hummer is still very much a Hummer."

The GMC Hummer EV SUV is expected to start production sometime in 2023, with both Hummer vehicles powered by the GM Ultium battery and drive motor technologies.

Buy at Amazon

Hummer Like Nothing Else Unisex Adult T Shirt for Men and Women

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.96
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/6/2022 at 1:46 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:gmauthority.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.