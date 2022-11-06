All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Mitsubishi will open up US sales of Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicle

The Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid will arrive at auto dealerships in the United States and Canada sometime later in October.

Mitsubishi will open up US sales of Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicle
Published Nov 6, 2022 1:01 AM CDT
1 minute & 14 seconds read time

Japanese automaker Mitsubishi has started sales for the 2023 Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), a crossover SUV available in North America. The car starts with a $39,845 price tag for US and Canadian auto buyers can purchase now - and sales open up in Puerto Rico next month.

Mitsubishi will open up US sales of Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicle 04
2

The car was designed on the authentic and majestic "I-Fu-Do-Do" product concept, with chassis, body, and powertrain changes.

The 2023 Outlander PHEV is a seven-passenger vehicle that can drive 38 miles in all-electric range, with upwards of 420 miles total range. Drivers can recharge 80% of their battery via a fast charger in just 38 minutes.

You can watch the debut of the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in October:

During a test drive, Motor Trend noted the pros and cons of the 2023 Outlander PHEV. The publication found the usable electric-only range, quick charging capability, and a feature-rich and comfortable interior were positive highlights - but said the third row was small, a "wheezy, droning gas engine," and the soft suspension struggles a bit.

The Outlander was first released in 2001 and served as the first crossover SUV from Mitsubishi - accounting for 20% of global sales in the past few years, according to Mitsubishi. Mitsubishi launched the first generation of Outlander PHEVs in Japan almost a decade ago - and 310,000 units have been sold.

Mitsubishi saw a Q3 30% year-over-year sales drop - down to 16, 782 - because of industry supply constraints. Also, there is virtually no stock of the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, and the automaker is looking ahead to try to keep up with 2023 model sales. It's unknown what kind of semiconductor supply pipeline Mitsubishi has in place to keep up with changing demand next year.

Buy at Amazon

Mens Womens T-Shirt Mitsubishi Tee Logo Unisex Cotton Apparel Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.95
$9.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/6/2022 at 1:02 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:mitsubishi-motors.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.