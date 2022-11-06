Mitsubishi will open up US sales of Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicle

Japanese automaker Mitsubishi has started sales for the 2023 Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), a crossover SUV available in North America. The car starts with a $39,845 price tag for US and Canadian auto buyers can purchase now - and sales open up in Puerto Rico next month.

The car was designed on the authentic and majestic "I-Fu-Do-Do" product concept, with chassis, body, and powertrain changes.

The 2023 Outlander PHEV is a seven-passenger vehicle that can drive 38 miles in all-electric range, with upwards of 420 miles total range. Drivers can recharge 80% of their battery via a fast charger in just 38 minutes.

You can watch the debut of the 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV in October:

During a test drive, Motor Trend noted the pros and cons of the 2023 Outlander PHEV. The publication found the usable electric-only range, quick charging capability, and a feature-rich and comfortable interior were positive highlights - but said the third row was small, a "wheezy, droning gas engine," and the soft suspension struggles a bit.

The Outlander was first released in 2001 and served as the first crossover SUV from Mitsubishi - accounting for 20% of global sales in the past few years, according to Mitsubishi. Mitsubishi launched the first generation of Outlander PHEVs in Japan almost a decade ago - and 310,000 units have been sold.

Mitsubishi saw a Q3 30% year-over-year sales drop - down to 16, 782 - because of industry supply constraints. Also, there is virtually no stock of the 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, and the automaker is looking ahead to try to keep up with 2023 model sales. It's unknown what kind of semiconductor supply pipeline Mitsubishi has in place to keep up with changing demand next year.