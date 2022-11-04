All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: Kanye West returns to Instagram with one post, immediately gets banned again

Even Dodge doesn't know if a gas-powered Charger will be released after EV model

Just because Dodge could switch between electric and its gas-powered engine in the Charger, doesn't mean it'll happen - though is still curious news.

Even Dodge doesn't know if a gas-powered Charger will be released after EV model
Published Nov 4, 2022 5:11 PM CDT
1 minute & 24 seconds read time

The upcoming electric Dodge Charger generation will be able to support an internal combustion engine, though it's unknown what that means today. Understanding it's time to carve out its niche in the electric market, Dodge hopes vehicles such as the Charger Daytona SRT will make muscle car drivers think about battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) with a new appreciation.

Even Dodge doesn't know if a gas-powered Charger will be released after EV model 01
2

The STLA Large electric platform is designed to provide up to 500 miles of range with models supporting front-, rear-, and all-wheel drive propulsion support. The charging is marketed with 20 miles per minute fast charging. Interestingly, STLA Large is a multi-energy platform able to support, electric, hybrid, or gasoline drivetrains - so that could mean an easier swap to a gas Charger one day.

Just because it could fit doesn't mean Dodge is going to switch back and forth, as Dodge CEO Timothy Kuniskis said during a recent media call:

"I can put an ICE engine in there. Doesn't mean we're going to. We're certainly not launching with anything like that. We're lunching with full battery electric and we think that by the time we get to that point the offering we're going to have is going to be really attractive in the market place. If some day we wanted to add ICE to that car, could we? It's totally [possible]. But we'll maybe never get there."

Automakers are having a hard enough time trying to win over hesitant car drivers anyway, but the thought of EV muscle cars has saddened some enthusiasts. However, Kuniskis said this about EVs, when speaking with FOX Business over the summer:

"I'm not going to try to sell anyone in an electric car. I will never market an electric car .... We will market a better muscle car with performance that happens to be enabled by the use of electrification."

Ironically, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept all-wheel-drive car has better performance - and more power - than gas-powered V8 models currently available.

Buy at Amazon

Dodge SRT Hellcat T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/4/2022 at 5:12 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:carscoops.com, autoblog.com, tweaktown.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.