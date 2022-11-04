Even Dodge doesn't know if a gas-powered Charger will be released after EV model

The upcoming electric Dodge Charger generation will be able to support an internal combustion engine, though it's unknown what that means today. Understanding it's time to carve out its niche in the electric market, Dodge hopes vehicles such as the Charger Daytona SRT will make muscle car drivers think about battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) with a new appreciation.

The STLA Large electric platform is designed to provide up to 500 miles of range with models supporting front-, rear-, and all-wheel drive propulsion support. The charging is marketed with 20 miles per minute fast charging. Interestingly, STLA Large is a multi-energy platform able to support, electric, hybrid, or gasoline drivetrains - so that could mean an easier swap to a gas Charger one day.

Just because it could fit doesn't mean Dodge is going to switch back and forth, as Dodge CEO Timothy Kuniskis said during a recent media call:

"I can put an ICE engine in there. Doesn't mean we're going to. We're certainly not launching with anything like that. We're lunching with full battery electric and we think that by the time we get to that point the offering we're going to have is going to be really attractive in the market place. If some day we wanted to add ICE to that car, could we? It's totally [possible]. But we'll maybe never get there."

Automakers are having a hard enough time trying to win over hesitant car drivers anyway, but the thought of EV muscle cars has saddened some enthusiasts. However, Kuniskis said this about EVs, when speaking with FOX Business over the summer:

"I'm not going to try to sell anyone in an electric car. I will never market an electric car .... We will market a better muscle car with performance that happens to be enabled by the use of electrification."

Ironically, the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept all-wheel-drive car has better performance - and more power - than gas-powered V8 models currently available.