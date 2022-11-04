All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Nissan Z GT4 450-hp race car unveiled, designed for amateurs and pros alike

Using the SEMA Show in Las Vegas as a launchpad, Nissan unveils its Nissan Z GT4 450-hp race car - although amateurs can drive it, they need to pay up.

Nissan Z GT4 450-hp race car unveiled, designed for amateurs and pros alike
Published Nov 4, 2022 3:45 PM CDT
During the 2022 SEMA Show, the Nissan Z GT4 racecar was unveiled, designed for both amateur and professional racecar drivers.

The car weighs just over 3,000 pounds and measures 172 inches in length and 73 inches in width - with an engine able to generate 450 horsepower and 443 ft-lb of engine torque. The street-legal car also shares the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 but has scaled back output by 50 horsepower compared to the race version.

The front grill has a mesh design, and two cooling vents are spotted on the front of the Z GT4 car. Nissan stripped down the interior to reduce weight and included a different body kit to improve aerodynamics.

As said by Michael Carcamo, global program director of sports cars at Nissan: "The SEMA Show is an ideal place to debut our Z GT4 to racers, enthusiasts, and the entire industry. We are in the throes of preparing for the 2023 racing season - testing here locally this past weekend - and we look forward to continuing to talk with teams and continue to establish the Z as a force to be reckoned with on tracks around the world."

Nissan will provide vehicles to select teams in the United States and Japan, with the NISMO motorsport division offering support.

Amateur racers with deep pockets can order the Nissan Z GT4 as part of a $229,000 race package, plus shipping, tax, and handling, of course. Orders will begin in mid-2023, with deliveries expected to start sometime in 2024.

Pro driver Chris Forsberg recently took the car for a test drive at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Look at his driving experience feedback from the video below:

Automakers and companies supporting the industry have a busy November underway - today is the last day of SEMA in Las Vegas, then the 2022 LA Auto Show starts on November 18 - and runs for more than one week.

NEWS SOURCE:usa.nissannews.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

