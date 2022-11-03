GIVEAWAY: TEAMGROUP T-FORCE DELTA RGB 6400MHz 32GB DDR5 Dual Channel Memory Kit
On the hunt for an awesome kit of new DDR5 dual channel memory for your new gaming rig? You have a chance here to win a kit from TEAMGROUP.
New Giveaway!
Global entry! We have teamed up with TEAMGROUP to give away one of its awesome new T-FORCE DELTA RGB 6400MHz 32GB DDR5 dual channel RAM kits to one lucky winner.
- DDR5 - Leading the way into a new OC generation, compatible with Intel 600 Series Chipset
- RGB colors & 120° ultra-wide lighting and supports various lighting effect software
- Supports Intel XMP 3.0 for one-click overclocking
- Power management ICs (PMICs) equipped for stable, efficient power usage, and strengthened PMIC cooling design
- On-die ECC for stable systems
Disclaimer
This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook or YouTube. You understand that you are providing your information to TweakTown and not to Facebook or YouTube. Information provided is only for selecting and contacting a winner. Your email address will be added to the TweakTown Newsletter if you decide to add it.
- The giveaway runs from November 3, 2022 until November 10, 2022 at 3:00 pm GMT +10 - no entries will be taken into consideration after that time.
- We will select winner(s) randomly using Fanpage Karma's "Good Luck Fairy" (https://www.fanpagekarma.com/facebook-promotion)
- If you are a winner, you will be asked to provide your full name, address, and telephone number for shipping via Facebook message. These details will only be made available to the company participating in this giveaway. If you do not claim your prize within two weeks, it is forfeited.
- For this weekly prize, anyone in the world can enter. You don't pay the shipping charges, but you are responsible for all taxes and / or duties.
TEAMGROUP T-FORCE DELTA RGB 6400MHz 32GB DDR5 Dual Channel Memory Kit (FF3D532G6400HC40BDC01)
