Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 conducts successful tests ahead of Formula E season

Porsche is gearing up for season 9 of the FIA Formula E World Championship, and testing is ongoing with the Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 race car.

Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 conducts successful tests ahead of Formula E season
Published Nov 2, 2022 5:00 PM CDT
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

As part of the preparation for season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team continues testing the Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 race car. Professional drivers Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix da Costa have tested the car on multiple race circuits, offering the team feedback on how the all-electric race car handles under pressure.

Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 conducts successful tests ahead of Formula E season 01
5

This is the fourth season Porsche has participated in the FIA Formula E World Championship. Porsche hopes the extensive changes made with the Gen3 car will offer the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team an edge over the competition.

Here is what Florian Modlinger, Director Factory Motorsport Formula E at Porsche, said in a press statement: "The tests over the past few weeks were demanding and challenging, but they allowed us to make some promising pre-season progress. For the most part, we were able to complete our programmes as planned and gained important insights to continue working on our car."

The Gen3 cars are being promoted as the lightest, fastest, and most powerful electric race cars built - and they were designed for street circuits. Almost half of the energy is created from regenerative braking. In addition, the vehicles will become the first formula race cars with front and rear powertrains to support the car.

Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 conducts successful tests ahead of Formula E season 04
5

The Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 will make a public debut on November 7 at the Porsche Experience Center in northern Italy. All race teams should be looking forward to the pre-season testing that will take place in December while looking forward to the season starting in mid-January.

Here is the schedule for the season:

Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 conducts successful tests ahead of Formula E season 07
5

The Formula E World Championship continues to grow in popularity, as season 8 delivered record global audience numbers and viewership - with a 20% year-over-year improvement, with 381 million live viewership, according to race organizers.

NEWS SOURCE:newsroom.porsche.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

