Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 conducts successful tests ahead of Formula E season

As part of the preparation for season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team continues testing the Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 race car. Professional drivers Pascal Wehrlein and Antonio Felix da Costa have tested the car on multiple race circuits, offering the team feedback on how the all-electric race car handles under pressure.

This is the fourth season Porsche has participated in the FIA Formula E World Championship. Porsche hopes the extensive changes made with the Gen3 car will offer the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team an edge over the competition.

Here is what Florian Modlinger, Director Factory Motorsport Formula E at Porsche, said in a press statement: "The tests over the past few weeks were demanding and challenging, but they allowed us to make some promising pre-season progress. For the most part, we were able to complete our programmes as planned and gained important insights to continue working on our car."

The Gen3 cars are being promoted as the lightest, fastest, and most powerful electric race cars built - and they were designed for street circuits. Almost half of the energy is created from regenerative braking. In addition, the vehicles will become the first formula race cars with front and rear powertrains to support the car.

The Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 will make a public debut on November 7 at the Porsche Experience Center in northern Italy. All race teams should be looking forward to the pre-season testing that will take place in December while looking forward to the season starting in mid-January.

Here is the schedule for the season:

The Formula E World Championship continues to grow in popularity, as season 8 delivered record global audience numbers and viewership - with a 20% year-over-year improvement, with 381 million live viewership, according to race organizers.